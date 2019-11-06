Symphony AyasdiAI Strengthens Banking Leadership Team with AML and Financial Crimes AI Solutions Expert

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-time financial crime and technology expert John Dalton has joined Symphony AyasdiAI, a portfolio company of SymphonyAI Group. The company announced today that Dalton will serve as vice president of financial crime products.

Dalton brings to AyasdiAI nearly two decades of leadership and risk management experience in the financial crimes sector. He most recently served as vice president of financial crimes, product management at BAE Systems Applied Intelligence. In his new role, he will lead the vision, strategy and execution of financial crimes roadmap investment across AyasdiAI's portfolio.

AyasdiAI uses best-in-class machine learning to capture revenue, minimize risks and optimize operational efficiencies across the financial services market and other sectors. The company recently launched Ayasdi AML, an advanced anti-money laundering solution aimed at boosting efforts to combat these crimes. The application of AI in financial services risk use cases creates more than $370 billion in economic value annually, according to McKinsey & Company.

Ishan Manaktala, CEO, Symphony AyasdiAI, said: "John brings a wealth of experience in technology focused on ensuring regulatory compliance and preventing money laundering and fraud. As we continue to build AI-based solutions tailored for the financial services sector, he will be instrumental in guiding our vision and development."

Romesh Wadhwani, founder and CEO, SymphonyAI Group, said: "Global anti-money laundering compliance costs financial institutions more than $100 billion annually. Using AI and machine learning to address these issues and others is critical – human effort is inadequate and inefficient to combat the volume of investigations needed to meet AML requirements. We are building the team at AyasdiAI to bring advanced AI solutions to market for financial services."

About Symphony AyasdiAI

Symphony AyasdiAI, part of the SymphonyAI Group, is the world's most advanced AI software company for a new generation of high-value solutions. Symphony AyasdiAI helps banks, financial institutions, and other organizations discover new and valuable insights in enterprise data, with unprecedented accuracy, transparency, and speed. Built upon over a decade of research and experience, Symphony AyasdiAI delivers insights and enables organizations to capture growth, avoid risks, and manage inefficiencies. Website: www.ayasdi.com

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of six companies with a combined revenue run rate approaching $300 million. Over 1,600 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley's most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Website: www.symphonyai.com

