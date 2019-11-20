Symphony AzimaAI Appoints Jack Leahey as Chief Revenue Officer and John Renick as Vice President of Product Management

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony AzimaAI, a portfolio company of SymphonyAI Group, announced today two new executives joined to accelerate the company's digital transformation and industrial AI growth. Jack Leahey will lead the company as chief revenue officer, and John Renick joins as vice president of product management.

Symphony AzimaAI's customer base spans two of the top three global industrial gases companies, two of the top four global oil and gas companies, the world's largest naval logistics support operation, and the largest privately held U.S. industrial enterprise. Both executives will drive the continued success of Symphony AzimaAI's AI-based platform of solutions for asset performance management, asset health, and manufacturing process performance optimization.

Jack Leahey will bring his deep understanding of how vibration and process data, combined with AI techniques, can revolutionize asset and process optimization. He will accelerate Symphony AzimaAI's growth in enterprise manufacturing, helping companies improve output quality, yield, throughput, and energy usage.

John Renick's two decades of experience in reliability, maintenance, and asset performance management and partner solutions development will be instrumental in driving the Symphony AzimaAI product roadmap into the next phase of industrial AI. Renick's expertise in digital transformation will advance Symphony AzimaAI's efforts to help companies adopt smart manufacturing.

The economic value of AI in industrial sectors such as oil & gas, chemicals, high technology manufacturing, and industrial manufacturing is estimated to exceed $2.1 trillion annually, while the value of advanced AI exceeds $850 billion annually. These hires underscore Symphony AzimaAI's momentum in industrial IoT and AI-powered industrial asset and process optimization.

Burt Hurlock, CEO, Symphony AzimaAI, said: "As AI transforms manufacturing, we need executive team members with the experience to drive our company forward. Jack and John represent the top-notch talent we are looking for: industry leaders with deep expertise in sales and product, respectively. We are thrilled to welcome these two seasoned professionals to our team."

Romesh Wadhwani, founder and CEO, SymphonyAI Group, said: "Symphony AzimaAI is maximizing the impact AI and IoT technologies can have across the industrial manufacturing sector, bringing significant value to its customers. We are fully committed to investing the necessary resources to ensure Symphony AzimaAI continues to deliver the most innovative technology to the industry."

Symphony AzimaAI is the emerging leader of artificial intelligence-based monitoring, analysis, and prediction solutions that optimize the health and operational performance of industrial assets and processes. Our cloud-based platform integrates with a wide variety of sensors, historical data libraries, and new and existing data streams. We designed our analysis models to go beyond pattern recognition to deep machine learning (aka neural networks) to illuminate anomalies and recommend pre-emptive actions.

Headquartered in Boston with locations around the world, Symphony AzimaAI serves a wide-ranging group of organizations such as ExxonMobil, ConocoPhilips, Anadarko, Marathon Oil, Philips 66, Cargill, Linde, Air Liquide, Ingersoll Rand, ABB, Flowserve, NRG, and KBR. To learn more, visit www.symphonyazimaai.com.

SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of six companies with a combined revenue run rate approaching $300 million. Over 1,600 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley's most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Website: www.symphonyai.com

