Symphony AzimaAI Takes Oil & Gas Engineering Double Gold Product Awards

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony AzimaAI announced today its APM 360™ and Performance 360™ have been voted the best new products of 2020 by the readers of Oil & Gas Engineering.

APM 360 was voted gold in the Data & Analytics category. It is a solution covering overall machine health and performance, real-time prescriptive monitoring, and predictive maintenance insights for critical plant assets like turbines, compressors, motors, pumps, gearboxes, furnaces, and columns. It leverages IIOT, AI, and FMEA to provide anomaly detection with automated cause analysis and advisories to account for complex, dynamic machinery patterns to ensure critical machinery operates at peak.

Performance 360 was voted gold in the IIoT & Process Control category. It delivers process performance and health management solutions for the process industries. Performance 360 uses IIOT and AI to predict how a process will perform in the future and identify potential process disruptions, quality issues, and trip conditions, with enough time to proactively act to avoid unplanned shutdowns, lost batches, and decreased quality. Its optimizer engine delivers real-time inputs to adjust operations for optimized plant performance to improve yield, throughput, and efficiency.

"Oil & Gas facilities are hugely expensive with a myriad of unplanned asset and process events that can cause millions in lost production," said Dominic Gallello, Chief Executive Officer of Symphony AzimaAI. "Our team has been laser-focused on delivering solutions to our users that allow production facilities to operate at peak performance. These awards, voted by users, are a great recognition of this."

About Symphony AzimaAI

For 50+ years, SAAI have been innovators of industrial insight - from machine component health to plant performance optimization. This has been enabled by a talented and rapidly growing team of deep domain experts in process industries, discrete manufacturing, IIoT, and artificial intelligence. SAAI is a company of innovation and firsts, including:

The largest rules base and fault condition library for machine health



High accuracy data capture devices



The industry's first complete cloud-enabled PdM program solution



The industry's largest data lake of machine health data



The use of 3rd Generation AI to bring even higher fidelity into asset performance management and plant operations optimization

Our solutions span Predictive Maintenance and Process Health & Optimization, including data acquisition devices and software.

PR contact: Tylor Fenhaus – [email protected]

SOURCE Symphony AzimaAI