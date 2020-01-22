Symphony MediaAI Appoints Mark Moeder as CEO

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony MediaAI announced today it has appointed Mark Moeder as CEO, effective immediately. Moeder will lead Symphony MediaAI, a SymphonyAI Group portfolio company, into its next phase of growth, enhancing the existing entertainment financial management services portfolio with advanced AI-based solutions for the entertainment industry.

Moeder joins Symphony MediaAI after 10 years at advertisement decision and ERP provider WideOrbit Inc., where he served as the chief operating officer, overseeing business operations for product verticals, externally facing initiatives, special projects, and strategies. Prior to WideOrbit, Moeder spent seven years at Google as a technical operations manager for Google's broadcast division, specializing in the real-time insertion of advertising on live radio broadcast streams.

Click to Tweet: @SymphonyAI announces Mark Moeder as CEO of Symphony MediaAI #ai #mediaaudits

As the leading provider of financial management services in the media industry, Symphony MediaAI relies on decades of experience to help media companies optimize revenue for content assets. Symphony MediaAI has grown its market leadership position by bringing insights to its services across revenue management for media companies in all sectors.

Moeder brings a wealth of experience working in the media technology industry that will aid Symphony MediaAI as it evolves beyond services to add software solutions for financial management and beyond.

Romesh Wadhwani, founder and CEO, SymphonyAI Group, said: "As the leader in financial services to the media and entertainment industry, Symphony MediaAI has an unparalleled data and knowledge base. Building systems of intelligence will create value and support media companies' work to improve profitability. Mark will lead this transition to become a software solutions provider that leverages AI for insights and value."

Ishan Manaktala, operating partner, SymphonyAI Group, said: "Symphony MediaAI's ability to empower media companies to ensure revenue flow is a strong value proposition, and the development of AI-enabled solutions that complement the existing services and technology will drive even more value for customers. The dynamic and experienced Symphony MediaAI leadership team will be strengthened by Mark's expertise."

Mark Moeder, CEO, Symphony MediaAI, said: "The media industry is evolving rapidly as organizations look for advanced technologies to enhance service offerings and their bottom line. I'm energized to bring together technology and Symphony MediaAI's knowledge and proven track record; transforming the company to meet the media industry's current and future needs in a rapidly expanding digital market."

About Symphony MediaAI

Symphony MediaAI is the leading provider of financial management services and is rapidly emerging as a leading provider of AI-powered technology solutions that help accelerate revenue growth for the global media industry. Symphony MediaAI experts develop proven software solutions for revenue integrity and strategic revenue management across all distribution channels and deliver financial and audit insights to more than 90 percent of the U.S. media industry. Website: http://www.symphonymedia.com

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of six companies with a combined revenue run rate approaching $300 million. Over 1,600 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley's most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Website: www.symphonyai.com

PR contact:

Lara Miller

lara.miller@aircoverpr.com

415-379-0371

Aircoverpr.com

SOURCE SymphonyAI

Related Links

https://www.symphonyai.com/

