Symphony MediaAI Names S.V. Vasudevan CTO To Lead Enterprise AI-driven Revenue Optimization in Media and Entertainment

DENVER, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony MediaAI has named S.V. Vasudevan chief technology officer to meet media and entertainment industry demand for a complete revenue optimization platform powered by enterprise AI.

Vasudevan is the former head of product for Petrichor Networks, senior director of product and strategy for TiVo, and has risen through leadership positions at Cisco, Commscope, and Harmonic.

"Symphony MediaAI is leading critical breakthroughs in media industry revenue operations and setting the standard in our market," said Mark Moeder, CEO of Symphony MediaAI. "Vasudevan fits the leadership profile you would expect from the media industry arm of the largest and fastest-growing enterprise AI software company, SymphonyAI. He's focused on how fast our solutions unlock material transformation and how we can continue to extend our lead in the market by solving the pain points our customers care about most."

Symphony MediaAI developed its Revedia SaaS platform for the media and entertainment industry after recognizing the unrealized opportunity presented by data-driven revenue optimization rather than settling for the limited returns of legacy processes. The company empowers media and entertainment businesses to sustain proven and efficient revenue tracking and processes at scale through continual end-to-end analytics across the entire revenue lifecycle.

"Next-generation AI in the form of Symphony MediaAI's Revedia platform solidifies artificial intelligence as a standard for differentiated revenue performance and opportunities," said Vasudevan. "We're responding to the need for out-of-the-box business value. As CTO, I look forward to solving previously overwhelming business problems fast, comprehensively, and verifiably to dramatically improve revenue optimization on a sustained basis for the clients that we serve."

Symphony MediaAI's technology enables media and entertainment enterprises to expand intelligent, predictive automation beyond a small group of data scientists, specialized engineers, and high-risk projects. The company opens the Revedia SaaS platform to the entire organization with existing resources and on a risk-adjusted basis. Revedia requires little to no additional investment in specialized operators, platforms, or tools, ensuring analytics and actions are directly in the hands of the frontline business from the start so that an organization realizes value quickly.

This ease-of-use throughout the applicable parts of the enterprise is a critical component for any media or entertainment business to achieve gains in today's market. Symphony MediaAI removes the most common barriers to practical enterprise AI, including best use of data, executive experience, siloed findings, and enterprise-wide usability.

About Symphony MediaAI

Symphony MediaAI is the leading provider of financial management services and is rapidly emerging as a leading provider of AI-powered technology solutions that help accelerate revenue growth for the global media industry. Symphony MediaAI experts develop proven software solutions for revenue integrity and strategic revenue management across all distribution channels and deliver financial and audit insights to more than 90% of the U.S. media industry. Website: www.symphonymedia.com

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and the public sector. In each of these verticals, SAI businesses have many of the leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to over 2,500 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals supporting more than 5,500 customers. SAI is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.

