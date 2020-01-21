Symphony Package at The Shores Resort & Spa Celebrates Culture & Cuisine

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Music can truly transport the evening to the most magical places when enjoyed with great company, fine dining and a beachfront resort! Experience culture and cuisine at The Shores Resort & Spa's beachfront resort with the Shores Symphony Package. The Shores Symphony Package includes two A-class tickets to the Symphony show of guests' choice, two nights at the beach, and a buy one entrée get one free before or after the show at the resort's signature restaurant Azure Oceanfront American Kitchen. To book the package, use the code SYMPHONY, book online at https://tinyurl.com/v6rj7sx, call (866) 934-7467, or email shoresreservations@shoresresort.com.

The Daytona Beach Symphony Society brings the excitement of classical and modern music, dance and opera to the Peabody Auditorium for an amazing line-up for 2020 season. A not-for-profit organization dedicated to enriching the community with a wide range of musical and artistic programs, The Daytona Beach Symphony brings the highest quality of national and international symphonic orchestras and soloists to Volusia County. Their mission is to generate an awareness and appreciation of music, dance and opera for all residents and visitors.

The hotel's Shores Symphony Package at The Shores Resort & Spa includes:

Overnight accommodations for two adults

Buy one entrée, get one entrée free at Azure Restaurant before or after the show

Two tickets to a Daytona Beach Symphony Society Show

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020 3pm - Wroclaw, Poland Philharmonic Orchestra

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020 7pm - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Friday, Jan 31, 2020 7pm - La Traviata Teatro Lirico D'Europa

Sunday, Feb 9, 2020 3pm - Russian State Symphony Orchestra

Friday, Feb 28, 2020 7pm - Sleeping Beauty- Russian National Ballet

Sunday, Mar 21, 2020 3pm - Siberian Virtuosi

Based on availability. Restrictions apply. Two-night minimum stay required. Shows are subject to availability. Does not include transportation to and from the venue. Book early for the best seats. Buy one get one free entrées are available on show dates only. Free entrée is of equal or lesser value. Symphony ticket required for BOGO in Azure.

To learn more about The Shores Resort & Spa or to book a stay, visit www.ShoresResort.com. Book direct and earn 5% cash back on your stay. To speak to a reservations' agent call (866) 934-7467, or email shoresreservations@shoresresort.com.

About The Shores Resort & Spa

Situated on a quiet stretch of Atlantic shoreline, The Shores Resort & Spa gracefully blends luxury, comfort, service, and style into an extraordinary beachfront retreat. From private balconies or terraces, the resort's guest rooms and suites offer captivating views of the blue-green Atlantic or Florida's Intracoastal Waterway. The Shores offers a long list of luxurious guest services and amenities, including private poolside cabanas, oceanside fire pits with signature s'mores, exceptional dining, and an intimate spa. In addition, there are more than 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor adaptable function space for wedding events of up to 400 guests. Both pet-friendly and eco-friendly, The Shores Resort & Spa is also a certified Florida Green Lodging resort. To book a stay, contact a reservations agent at (866) 934-7467, or via email at shoresreservations@shoresresort.com.

Media Contact:

Jane Watkins

232628@email4pr.com

386-767-7350

SOURCE The Shores Resort & Spa

