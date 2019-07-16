Symphony SummitAI Introduces Enhanced Asset Management Offering

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony SummitAI announced today the release of new features for its asset management solution. These new features, powered by artificial intelligence, enable organizations to put controls and processes in place to effectively manage hardware and software assets, save on costs and enforce compliance.

Research shows that up to a staggering 80% of IT assets are underused, placing a massive strain on budget and productivity. In addition, increasing regulation and heightened concerns about information security are forcing many organizations to re-evaluate their IT asset management system.

The enhanced SummitAI Asset Management offering provides these benefits:

Cost savings – The offering enables greater visibility and audit capabilities, reduced resources and costs associated with asset management, and increased productivity gains from optimized hardware and software usage.

Learn more about these features here: http://bit.ly/2X2zoji.

Akhil Sahai, Chief Product Officer, Symphony SummitAI, said: "In an environment of ever-increasing compliance and security requirements, IT teams and their tools are being pushed to their limits. Organizations often struggle to manage the overall life cycle of IT assets across all their business units because IT assets aren't being used to their full potential. SummitAI Asset Management optimizes asset usage with the help of AI so teams are able to make the most of what they already have, save money and maintain stronger security and compliance."

About Symphony SummitAI

Symphony SummitAI is a portfolio company of SymphonyAI. SymphonyAI is a group of companies that provide leading AI-centric solutions for transforming the business enterprise by driving revenue growth and operational excellence, for the retail, CPG, healthcare and industrial verticals, and for finance, IT and other key enterprise horizontal functions. Founded by Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, SymphonyAI is one of the fastest growing companies in the business-to-business AI solutions sector with a plan for $400 million in revenue in 2019 and 1,500 employees.

Symphony SummitAI's flagship product, SummitAI, is an advanced, modular solution certified by ITIL and Pink Verify. SummitAI unifies service management, asset management, and operations management in a single, easy-to-use offering. Enterprises and service providers use SummitAI to dramatically reduce cost and complexity of their IT management while improving efficiency, productivity, predictability and control. Leading enterprises across business, financial services, insurance, healthcare, IT and consulting, automobile, manufacturing, aviation and education verticals are delivering better user experience while lowering the cost of managing their IT using Symphony Summit. Website: www.symphonysummit.com

