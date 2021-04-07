Symphony SummitAI Is Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IT Service Management Tools

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony SummitAI, an enterprise-class, AI-driven IT service management solution, today announced it was named a 2021 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for IT Service Management Tools.

"We are honored to be named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for the third year in a row in the ITSM category," said Satyen Vyas, CEO at Symphony SummitAI. "2020 truly showed us that IT's communication with employees does not have to be complicated and disjointed. At SummitAI, we continue to strive to create a positive experience for both users and service providers, develop a better work environment across verticals and departments, and inspire teams to deliver internal services in intelligent and productive ways."

ITSM tools facilitate the tasks and workflows associated with the management and delivery of quality IT services. The 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IT Service Management Tools showcases the tools most heavily used by IT service desks and IT service delivery functions. Reviews shared include:

"I love the value our organization gets from SummitAI," said a senior IT manager from the manufacturing industry in a Gartner Peer Insights review on October 27, 2020*. "We implemented it smoothly, but at a breakneck pace, and were able to reduce our costs of an ITSM tool by 50%, and our ROI was achieved in less than one year."

This announcement comes on the heels of Symphony SummitAI announcing a renewed focus on the growth of its North American market, with the addition of Ryan van Biljon as vice president of sales – Americas.

To find out more about the Symphony SummitAI's IT service management solutions, visit https://www.symphonysummit.com/.

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

*Source: Gartner Peer Insights' Voice of the Customer': IT Service Management Tools, 11 March 2021, www.gartner.com/reviews/market/it-service-management-tools

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitutes the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Symphony SummitAI

Symphony SummitAI is an ITIL-verified service, asset, and operations management solution that leverages the latest advances in AI, machine reasoning, analytics, and automation. SummitAI helps enterprise IT leaders and service providers unleash greater productivity within their IT service operations. With AI-driven knowledge intelligence, enterprise service providers use SummitAI to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of their IT management while improving efficiency, productivity, predictability, and control. Leading global enterprises across all verticals are delivering exceptional user experiences while lowering their IT costs. Symphony SummitAI is a portfolio company of SymphonyAI.

