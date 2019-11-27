Symphony SummitAI Is Recognized as a November 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IT Service Management Tools

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony SummitAI, a leading provider of AI-driven ITSM solutions, is excited to share that it was named a November 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IT Service Management Tools. Gartner defines ITSM tools as those that enable IT operations organizations, specifically infrastructure and operations (I&O) managers, to better support the production environment.

Click to Tweet: @SymphonySummit recognized as a 2019 @Gartner_inc Peer Insights Customers' Choice for ITSM: https://tinyurl.com/vzy4o8x #AI #ITSM

"We believe that being named a November 2019 Customers' Choice for IT Service Management Tools represents the commitment we have to our customers to provide a world class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it," said Satyen Vyas, CEO of Symphony SummitAI. "We continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap to meet the needs of our customers and are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights."

SummitAI is an advanced IT service management (ITSM) solution that unifies key applications across service, asset, availability and project management in a single, easy-to-use platform. Symphony SummitAI incorporates artificial intelligence and machine reasoning to help customers drive productivity, reduce costs and accelerate business outcomes. The company introduced the latest version of the suite, SummitAI Sierra, earlier this month with enhancements that include:

AI-driven knowledge intelligence

Digital agent with self-service, and live agent transfer

Asset cost and capacity analytics

IT operations analytics

Golden IT catalog for faster deployment

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Symphony SummitAI

Symphony SummitAI is a portfolio company of SymphonyAI. SymphonyAI is a group of companies that provide leading AI-centric solutions for transforming the business enterprise by driving revenue growth and operational excellence, for the retail, CPG, healthcare and industrial verticals, and for finance, IT and other key enterprise horizontal functions. Founded by Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, SymphonyAI is one of the fastest growing companies in the business-to-business AI solutions sector with a plan for $400 million in revenue in 2019 and 1,500 employees.

Symphony SummitAI's flagship product, SummitAI, is an advanced, modular solution certified by ITIL and Pink Verify. SummitAI unifies service management, asset management, and operations management in a single, easy-to-use offering. Enterprises and service providers use SummitAI to dramatically reduce cost and complexity of their IT management while improving efficiency, productivity, predictability and control. Leading enterprises across business, financial services, insurance, healthcare, IT and consulting, automobile, manufacturing, aviation and education verticals are delivering better user experience while lowering the cost of managing their IT using Symphony Summit. Website: www.symphonysummit.com

PR contact:

Shyna Deepak

Nadel Phelan, Inc.

831-440-2408

Shyna.deepak@nadelphelan.com

SOURCE Symphony SummitAI

Related Links

https://www.symphonysummit.com

