Symphony SummitAI Momentum Builds on Strength of AI-driven IT and Enterprise Service Management Suite

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony SummitAI announced today that it has reached significant milestones in customer adoption with a 40% increase over 2018. The company also received significant industry and customer recognition for its path breaking product offerings.

Significant drivers in customer adoption are attributed to the company's powerful AI-driven IT management suite that automates IT and Enterprise service, asset and operations management to increase productivity and enhance user experience.

Highlights of 2019 were:

Renamed and rebranded as Symphony SummitAI (earlier Symphony Summit) to emphasize significant investments and focus on AI to transform IT and Enterprise Service Management.

Accelerated revenue growth with customer adoption up 40% over last year

Selected two years in a row as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for ITSM tools

Recognized three years in a row as a CIO Choice winner in the IT Operations Management Category (including CIO Choice 2020).

Launched two major releases to the company's flagship AI-driven IT and Enterprise Service management suite, namely SummitAI Alps and SummitAI Sierra.

Named silver winner for IT innovation by Golden Bridge for the SummitAI Alps solution

for the SummitAI Alps solution Continued global expansion with significant wins in Southeast Asia and Middle-East in addition to North America and India .

Satyen Vyas, CEO, Symphony SummitAI, said: "Enterprises are seeking next generation solutions that cost-effectively optimize IT and Enterprise services management. It's been exciting to see the response from leading enterprises across many verticals as they deliver a better user experience while lowering the cost of IT management using Symphony SummitAI. This year's significant growth positions us for a strong 2020. We look forward to continuing to serve and expand our customer base with ongoing innovation to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of their IT management while improving efficiency, productivity, predictability and control."

About Symphony SummitAI

Symphony SummitAI is a portfolio company of SymphonyAI. SymphonyAI is a group of companies that provide leading AI-centric solutions for transforming the business enterprise by driving revenue growth and operational excellence, for the retail, CPG, healthcare and industrial verticals, and for finance, IT and other key enterprise horizontal functions. Founded by Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, SymphonyAI is one of the fastest growing companies in the business-to-business AI solutions sector with a plan for $400 million in revenue in 2019 and 1,500 employees.

Symphony SummitAI's flagship product, SummitAI, is an advanced, modular solution certified by ITIL and Pink Verify. SummitAI unifies service management, asset management, and operations management in a single, easy-to-use offering. Enterprises and service providers use SummitAI to dramatically reduce cost and complexity of their IT management while improving efficiency, productivity, predictability and control. Leading enterprises across business, financial services, insurance, healthcare, IT and consulting, automobile, manufacturing, aviation and education verticals are delivering better user experience while lowering the cost of managing their IT using Symphony Summit. Website: www.symphonysummit.com

