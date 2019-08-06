Symphony SummitAI to More Than Double Its Partner Program by Year's End

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony SummitAI announced today that it is continuing to expand its partner program with the goal of strategic, ongoing growth. The AI-powered IT management company currently works with over 15 international partners and plans to add another 15 in APAC region by the end of 2019.

This builds on the company's network of partnerships across North America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Symphony SummitAI recognizes the critical role of partners to its success, so the company invests in the partner program to help them build revenue, increase customer retention and expand their business networks.

Customers served by these partners benefit from 24/7 service desk experience powered by AI, a modular suite of ITIL-verified ITSM, ITAM and ITOM solutions, friendly and flexible licensing policies and industry-leading support and service from Symphony SummitAI. All of these benefits are delivered with up to 45% lower total cost of ownership.

Partners use the comprehensive cloud-based Symphony SummitAI IT Management Suite to provide service, asset and operations management services to customers.

AI-driven, ITIL-verified IT management : SummitAI's ITIL verified, AI-driven, ITSM, ITAM and ITOM solutions can be delivered as a modular, cloud or on-premises offering. SummitAI enables creation of multiple tenants with completely or partially isolated environments that can co-exist in the same application with no interference from each other. This makes it ideally suited for enterprises and service providers.

: SummitAI's ITIL verified, AI-driven, ITSM, ITAM and ITOM solutions can be delivered as a modular, cloud or on-premises offering. SummitAI enables creation of multiple tenants with completely or partially isolated environments that can co-exist in the same application with no interference from each other. This makes it ideally suited for enterprises and service providers. 24x7 service desk experience with an AI-driven digital agent : SummitAI's digital agent CINDE interacts with business users using natural language through webchat, Microsoft Teams, Slack and Jabber. CINDE understands the context in which a user's intent is expressed and uses machine reasoning to determine the next best course of action.

: SummitAI's digital agent CINDE interacts with business users using natural language through webchat, Microsoft Teams, Slack and Jabber. CINDE understands the context in which a user's intent is expressed and uses machine reasoning to determine the next best course of action. AI-driven automation: CINDE resolves up to 30% of repetitive and manual tasks instantly using AI-driven automation. For tasks CINDE is unable to resolve, tickets are filed for resolution by live agents. Status reports and follow ups are provided.

CINDE resolves up to 30% of repetitive and manual tasks instantly using AI-driven automation. For tasks CINDE is unable to resolve, tickets are filed for resolution by live agents. Status reports and follow ups are provided. Optimized asset management: SummitAI Asset Management helps manage the IT asset lifecycle from procurement to disposal, controls spending with software license governance and compliance, and eliminates overbuying by helping right-size future purchases of hardware and software assets.

Satyen Vyas, CEO, Symphony SummitAI, said: "Our partner-friendly model has enabled us to sign with some of the industry's leading organizations to provide the best-in-class joint value proposition to our customers. Our partner program enables implementation technology partners, managed service providers and VAR/VAD solution providers to help customers effectively overcome business obstacles and manage their IT. With our in-depth domain expertise and extensive support, we help our partners maximize their profits and experience improved revenue."

Mohamad Sabir Mohamad Sabri, group managing director, Dataprep Holdings Bhd, said: "Solsis and Symphony SummitAI share a passion and commitment to deliver a high-end customer experience. As we explored solutions that best fit the needs of our end-users, Symphony SummitAI met and exceeded our expectations. We are delighted to be a part of Symphony SummitAI's partner program and see opportunities to accelerate joint customer success with the SummitAI IT Service Management suite."

About Symphony SummitAI

Symphony SummitAI is a portfolio company of SymphonyAI. SymphonyAI is a group of companies that provide leading AI-centric solutions for transforming the business enterprise by driving revenue growth and operational excellence, for the retail, CPG, healthcare and industrial verticals, and for finance, IT and other key enterprise horizontal functions. Founded by Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, SymphonyAI is one of the fastest growing companies in the business-to-business AI solutions sector with a plan for $400 million in revenue in 2019 and 1,500 employees.

Symphony SummitAI's flagship product, SummitAI, is an advanced, modular solution certified by ITIL and Pink Verify. SummitAI unifies service management, asset management, and operations management in a single, easy-to-use offering. Enterprises and service providers use SummitAI to dramatically reduce cost and complexity of their IT management while improving efficiency, productivity, predictability and control. Leading enterprises across business, financial services, insurance, healthcare, IT and consulting, automobile, manufacturing, aviation and education verticals are delivering better user experience while lowering the cost of managing their IT using Symphony Summit. Website: www.symphonysummit.com

