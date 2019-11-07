Symphony SummitAI, Toronto Airport to Present Case Study at Service Management World

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Akhil Sahai of Symphony SummitAI and John Thompson of the Toronto Pearson Airport will be speaking next week at Service Management World 2019 in Orlando about AI-driven IT service management.

With nearly 50 million passengers passing through each year, the Toronto Pearson Airport is the largest in Canada and the 10th busiest in North America. IT plays a key role in day-to-day operations, underpinning everything from de-icing planes to checking in travelers. During their breakfast briefing at Service Management World, Thompson and Sahai will talk about how the airport is using SummitAI's AI-driven suite to transform operations and increase efficiency.

What: Speaking session at Service Management World

Title: "AI and Automation Are Changing the ITSM Game": In this session, learn about the challenges that organizations are facing with respect to IT operations and examine how IT managers and directors can implement AI to improve their operations.

Who: Akhil Sahai, chief product officer, Symphony SummitAI; John Thompson, associate director of IT operations, Greater Toronto Airports Authority

When: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7:30am - 8:15am, ET

Where: Colonial A/B, Omni Resort at ChampionsGate, Orlando, Florida

Contact: To schedule a briefing, contact Shyna Deepak at 831-440-2408 or email Shyna@nadelphelan.com

About Symphony SummitAI

Symphony SummitAI is a portfolio company of SymphonyAI. SymphonyAI is a group of companies that provide leading AI-centric solutions for transforming the business enterprise by driving revenue growth and operational excellence, for the retail, CPG, healthcare and industrial verticals, and for finance, IT and other key enterprise horizontal functions. Founded by Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, SymphonyAI is one of the fastest growing companies in the business-to-business AI solutions sector with a plan for $400 million in revenue in 2019 and 1,500 employees.

Symphony SummitAI's flagship product, SummitAI, is an advanced, modular solution certified by ITIL and Pink Verify. SummitAI unifies service management, asset management, and operations management in a single, easy-to-use offering. Enterprises and service providers use SummitAI to dramatically reduce cost and complexity of their IT management while improving efficiency, productivity, predictability and control. Leading enterprises across business, financial services, insurance, healthcare, IT and consulting, automobile, manufacturing, aviation and education verticals are delivering better user experience while lowering the cost of managing their IT using Symphony Summit. Website: www.symphonysummit.com

