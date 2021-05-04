Symphony Talent Announces Distinctive Research Partnership with Aptitude Research and Talent Board

Gina Alioto, VP of Brand & Experience, Symphony Talent, collaborated with Madeline Laurano, Founder, Aptitude Research, and Kevin Grossman, President, Talent Board, to uncover the challenges, expectations and recommendations of exceptional employer and candidate experiences.

"Although the talent acquisition experience has improved over the past few years, it still creates frustration and inefficiencies for both employers and candidates," said Laurano. "And while 68% of companies are committed to improving these experiences in 2021, they, more often than not, fall short."

The in-depth, first of its kind research report series features quantitative research across over 400 talent acquisition leaders, 152,000 candidates, and 133 companies to breakdown:

The state of exceptional experiences and the business impact

Employer experiences and the role of technology to automate and empower teams

Candidate experiences and how to measure experiences

Future of experiences and the connection between employer brands

"For ten years, the Talent Board has focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks that highlight accountability, fairness and business impact," said Grossman. "This report is the first time we've taken our extensive analysis and partnered it with independent findings to uncover actionable analytics."

As part of Symphony Talent's JOY Roadshow , Laurano, Grossman and Alioto will unpack the data to lead an interactive roundtable with industry practitioners to discuss and brainstorm the future of experiences.

"Each talent acquisition and marketing are multifaceted and challenging in their own right," said Alioto. "This report draws that crucial connection and exposes key blind spots that many leaders outside of HR might not know. From understanding the worth of brand perception to uncovering lost opportunity, there's value left on the table and consequences to inaction. Let's open up this meaningful conversation between talent leaders, CHROs, CMOs, and CEOs on the connection between experience and business impact – now's the time to enrich talent marketing across all industries."

For more information on the Exceptional Experiences Research Report, visit https://resources.symphonytalent.com/exceptional-experiences-research-report .

About Symphony Talent

Software that works for you, and a joy to work in. Symphony Talent is a recruitment marketing technology company that helps recruitment teams automate tasks for efficiency and empower smarter candidate interactions. Its SmashFlyX platform unifies CRM, career site, and programmatic advertising for the most comprehensive talent campaigning and marketing in the industry. As an employer brand and creative partner, Symphony Talent has won major awards for EVP strategy, employer brand campaigns, career site design, and more. The company supports more than 600 customers across the globe, with headquarters in New York, London, Bangalore, and Belfast. Through SmashFlyX, Symphony Talent is leading a movement in partnership with the customer community and industry at large to help recruiters get the world back to work faster and with an exceptional experience. Learn more at symphonytalent.com and thejoypipeline.com . Follow us on Twitter @SymphonyTalent_

SOURCE Symphony Talent

Related Links

http://symphonytalent.com

