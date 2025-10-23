Symphony Talent Earns Four Industry Awards for Recruitment Marketing Excellence at the 2025 RMAs

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, a global leader in talent acquisition solutions, proudly announced its recognition at the 2025 Recruitment Marketing Awards (RMAs), taking home four awards with their client bp — including Campaign of the Year and Grand Prix — for The Studio at Symphony Talent's innovative, creative, and dynamic recruitment marketing campaigns.

The RMAs are held annually in London, and have a rich history of recognizing and celebrating excellence in recruitment marketing and talent management. Symphony Talent's partnership with bp earned the team four awards in the following categories:

Grand Prix

Campaign of the Year

Outdoor Campaign

Diversity and Inclusion

The We're making bp work for women campaign is bold, human, honest, and now award-winning. RMA judges praised this campaign, stating that it is, "Quite simply, one of the most thorough, end-to-end campaigns we have seen in a while. A results-driven, multi-channel masterclass."

"Our success at the RMAs reflects our belief that great storytelling, innovative thinking, and data-driven strategy can transform how organizations attract, engage, and convert talent," said Kermit Randa, CEO at Symphony Talent. "This recognition reinforces the power of our full-funnel talent acquisition approach and our commitment to helping clients create measurable impact across every stage of the talent journey."

This year's awards highlighted the partnership between Symphony Talent and bp to deliver not only a differentiated and truly exceptional brand message and creative, but also substantial results to drive their talent strategy forward.

"Partnering with Symphony Talent has been an incredible experience. Together, we built a campaign that not only captured attention and helped us connect authentically with talent, but delivered real hiring results as well," shared Kirsty Chisholm, Head of Global Talent Attraction at bp. "These awards celebrate what strong partnerships with purpose-driven storytelling can achieve."

Symphony Talent's success at the 2025 RMAs celebrates The Studio's commitment to delivering forward-thinking, client-centered strategies that strengthen recruitment marketing effectiveness, advance diversity and inclusion, and contribute to sustained organizational success.

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent delivers innovative, award-winning talent acquisition solutions that empower clients worldwide to expertly advance talent and teams. Our comprehensive suite of full-funnel solutions, expert brand services, and data analytics tools help clients execute and optimize hiring strategies, ensuring differentiated candidate experiences and improved business outcomes at every stage of the talent acquisition funnel, from attraction to hire. Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287879/ST_Logo_Single_Line_Full_Color__12_Logo.jpg