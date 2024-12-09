Symphony Talent Earns Gold & Silver at Brandon Hall Group's 2024 Excellence in Technology Awards

SFX AdTech and SFX Insights Recognized for Innovation & Impact

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, a global leader in talent acquisition solutions, is proud to announce that it has won two coveted Brandon Hall Group Awards for Excellence in "Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology" and "Best Advance in Recruitment Marketing Technology."

"In our 31st year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

Symphony Talent's SFX AdTech solution won Gold in "Best Advance in Recruitment Marketing Technology." This solution enables talent acquisition teams to precisely target candidates across multiple channels with personalized messaging at the right time, optimizing recruitment marketing spend and improving candidate engagement. Powered by advanced automation, SFX AdTech helps organizations reduce time spent managing media spend by up to 70%, ensuring they attract and connect with the right talent more efficiently and effectively.

In the "Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology" category, Symphony Talent's SFX Insights solution won Silver. SFX Insights provides end-to-end talent acquisition data visibility, enabling talent acquisition leaders to track, analyze, and optimize every stage of the recruitment funnel. With powerful data, visualizations, and actionable insights, this solution empowers organizations to evaluate full-funnel effectiveness and accelerate data-driven hiring strategies. Clients using SFX Insights have reported saving an average of 45% of their time on data analysis and decision-making.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

"We are honored to be recognized by Brandon Hall Group for our innovative solutions," said Kermit Randa, CEO of Symphony Talent. "SFX AdTech and SFX Insights showcase the transformative power of data and full-funnel visibility, which are essential for talent acquisition teams to succeed in today's complex landscape. These awards validate our commitment to providing the tools and insights organizations need to make smarter decisions, optimize their strategies, and deliver measurable results at every stage of the hiring process."

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent delivers innovative, award-winning talent acquisition solutions that empower clients worldwide to expertly advance talent and teams. Our comprehensive suite of full-funnel solutions, expert brand services, and data analytics tools help clients execute and optimize hiring strategies, ensuring differentiated candidate experiences and improved business outcomes at every stage of the talent acquisition funnel, from attraction to hire. Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

