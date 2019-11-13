Symphony Talent Honored With Prestigious Industry Award Wins

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent , a global leader in Employer Brand and Candidate Experience solutions, announced today it collected nine industry awards for inspiring work created for multiple clients across a broad range of forms and platforms.

Hodes, part of Symphony Talent, received the coveted Campaign of the Year for an interactive brand experience created on behalf of client, Nexans at the 2019 Recruitment Marketing Awards . The digital campaign was designed to build the client's reputation among potential employees and build pride among existing employees. The organization also received honors for the top Print Collateral which was the backbone to an internal campaign for its client Mars.

"Being named Campaign of the Year, honored for a well-executed Print campaign and shortlisted in a number of other categories is a testament to the breadth and quality of the work we are doing for clients," commented Hodes/Symphony Talent European Managing Director, Simon Phillips. "I could not be prouder of our team and congratulate them for their outstanding work and also want to thank all of our fantastic clients for the trust they put in our partnership."

Symphony Talent also earned accolades from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) in receiving seven 2019 MarCom Awards . The honors included one Platinum, three Gold and three Honorable Mention level awards for excellence in strategic communications, integrated marketing, and digital design.

"These recognitions reinforce our commitment to our clients to continually provide strategic and creative work that delivers exceptional results," noted Gunnar Kiene, Chief Creative Officer, US. "Getting recognized by the industry and our peers is a tremendous achievement that reflects the strength of our team, the quality of our work and our trusted partnerships with our clients."

The RMA and MarCom awards follow other recognitions for Symphony Talent including the 2019 Employer Brand Management Awards , 2018 Human Resource Executive's Top HR Product , in addition to being named the Most Innovative Recruitment Advertising Agency by TATech Recruiting Service Innovation (ReSis) Awards .

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is a global leader in Employer Brand and Candidate Experience solutions for some of the world's leading brands. Combining award-winning creative and marketing technology, Symphony Talent transforms employer brands to deliver world-class experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters. For more information, visit: www.symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyTalent_.

About Recruitment Marketing Awards

Since 1980, the Recruitment Marketing Awards continue to provide reward and recognition for excellence and professionalism in recruitment marketing and talent management.

About MarCom Awards

MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communication professionals.

