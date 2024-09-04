Symphony Talent Introduces SFX Brand Amplifier: A High-Impact Recruitment Marketing Solution

A Targeted Solution for Showcasing Employer Brands and Attracting Quality Candidates

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, a global leader in talent acquisition solutions, today announced its latest innovation for recruitment marketing: SFX Brand Amplifier. Designed to showcase employer brands and empower organizations to attract high-quality candidates, Brand Amplifier leverages cutting-edge advertising technology, creative elements, and the expertise of digital professionals to ensure an employer brand stands out in the competitive job market. Organizations with or without other SFX solutions can benefit from the powerful capabilities of Brand Amplifier.

"At Symphony Talent, we deliver talent acquisition solutions that drive maximum impact for the world's leading organizations," said Kermit Randa, CEO of Symphony Talent. "With Brand Amplifier, we are excited to offer a powerful tool that leverages advanced advertising technology and expert insights to help employers attract the best talent and showcase their brand in the most compelling way."

Brand Amplifier key benefits include:

Promote Employer Brands with Precision: Leveraging data-driven insights and fine-tuned advertising strategies across all platforms — including Google, social media, connected TV (CTV), in-game ads, and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) — Brand Amplifier moves beyond static banners to create eye-catching, high-impact ads and content that capture the essence of employer brands.

Simplify Execution for Maximum Efficiency: Managing recruitment advertising has never been easier. With Brand Amplifier, digital advertising experts handle channel relationships, analyze performance data, and provide valuable insights. Managing all campaigns from a single platform ensures smoother and more effective operations. Clients also have access to design experts to create standout ads that resonate with target audiences.

Targeted Advertising for Ideal Candidates: Brand Amplifier helps identify and attract the perfect candidates by aligning targeting with hiring needs. Create precise segments based on roles, market demand, and competitor activity. Use retargeting to re-engage prospects and track ad-driven applications, optimizing recruitment strategy for better results.

Brand Amplifier is an offering within SFX AdTech , Symphony Talent's digital job advertising solution, which includes data-driven, rules-based programmatic advertising and first-party data tools. To learn more, please visit symphonytalent.com.

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent delivers innovative, award-winning talent acquisition solutions that empower clients worldwide to expertly advance talent and teams. Our comprehensive suite of full-funnel solutions, expert brand services, and data analytics tools help clients execute and optimize hiring strategies, ensuring differentiated candidate experiences and improved business outcomes at every stage of the talent acquisition funnel, from attraction to hire. Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more.

