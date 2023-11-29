Symphony Talent partners with third-party research firm to uncover true ROI of its talent acquisition and retention solutions

News provided by

Symphony Talent

29 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

New industry data supports accurate, client-based ROI calculations for CRM, career sites, Adtech, assessments, and full-suite solutions

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, the full funnel talent acquisition platform and brand services provider turning quality candidates into colleagues, has partnered with a third-party research firm to uncover Symphony Talent client data and sentiments, leveraging them to produce accurate, client-based ROI calculations across five key areas: CRM, career sites, AdTech, assessments, and full-suite solutions. This data provides clear insights and accurate predictions of return on investment, ensuring organizations can make smart decisions about their recruitment marketing investment.

"As the industry continues to evolve and face new or increasingly complex challenges, the need for talent acquisition technology and brand services only increases. Although the need for change and innovation is evident, the value gained from investing in a solution may not be as clear — which is where our ROI tool really shines, providing much-needed clarity and visibility," shared Symphony Talent CEO Kermit Randa.

The firm conducted independent research, consisting of multiple in-depth interviews across Symphony Talent's largest and most proactive accounts. Insights gleaned from these interviews highlighted the specific challenges that Symphony Talent resolves, delivering a quick and compelling ROI. This data serves as the foundation for our ROI calculations.

A few examples of data points gathered in this research include:

  • 65% reduction in time spent on administrative recruiting tasks (Full suite)
  • 305% ROI generated over three years with Symphony Talent's career sites
  • 30% reduction in time spent qualifying talent with assessments
  • 730% ROI generated within one year using Symphony Talent's CRM
  • 70% reduction in time spent managing media spend with improved visibility

"Conducting due diligence when investing in a new talent acquisition or branding solution should include exploration of the anticipated ROI. What makes our ROI tool unique is that it's built on real client data, enabling talent teams to get a true view into what they can expect by partnering with Symphony Talent," Randa added.

Click here to explore more insights and client testimonials across the five areas.

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is a recruitment marketing technology and creative services company that helps talent acquisition teams execute strategies that empower innovative candidate interactions. Our recruitment technology, award-winning Employer Value Proposition (EVP) strategy, employer brand campaigns, and science-backed talent assessments support clients across the globe, including the world's leading brands. Visit SymphonyTalent.com to learn more.

SOURCE Symphony Talent

