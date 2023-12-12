Symphony Talent Releases 2023 Talent Acquisition Outlook Report

News provided by

Symphony Talent

12 Dec, 2023, 10:15 ET

Insightful Analysis on Evolving Talent Acquisition Strategies and Industry Challenges

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, the full funnel talent acquisition platform and brand services provider, today announced the release of its 2023 Talent Acquisition Outlook Report. This extensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the changing landscape of talent acquisition, revealing key insights and trends influencing recruitment and retention in 2023 and beyond.

"We invite HR professionals, recruiters, and business leaders to explore the 2023 Talent Acquisition Outlook Report. This resource not only presents a current snapshot of the talent acquisition field; it also offers actionable insights and strategies to improve recruitment efforts," said Kermit Randa, Chief Executive Officer at Symphony Talent.

Derived from a survey of over 300 HR and talent acquisition professionals, the 2023 Talent Acquisition Outlook Report outlines the significant shift occurring in the talent acquisition landscape, influenced by economic turbulence and increased competition for skilled candidates. The report notes that satisfaction levels with current talent acquisition efforts have notably declined, underscoring the need for more efficient and effective strategies.

The report delves into various critical focus areas, including the evolving role of technology in talent acquisition, the impact of economic factors on recruitment strategies, and the increasing importance of employer branding in attracting top talent. It also addresses the challenges faced in sourcing skilled candidates and the necessity of integrating innovative approaches in talent acquisition processes.

Organizations are responding to these challenges with diverse approaches, some adopting conservative methods while others are revamping their processes to become more proactive and predictive, leveraging advanced technology and branding. The report emphasizes the need for understanding candidate skills pre-hiring, integrating technology with creative branding, and automating job advertising to improve the quality of hires and strengthen candidate relationships.

"In today's challenging talent market, understanding current trends is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge," says Randa. "The comprehensive insights detailed in our report provide invaluable guidance for organizations looking to enhance their recruitment strategies and capture exceptional talent."

The full report is available for download on Symphony Talent's website.

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is a recruitment marketing technology and creative services company that helps talent acquisition teams execute strategies that empower innovative candidate interactions. Our recruitment technology, award-winning Employer Value Proposition (EVP) strategy, employer brand campaigns, and science-backed talent assessments support clients across the globe, including the world's leading brands. Visit SymphonyTalent.com to learn more.

SOURCE Symphony Talent

Also from this source

Symphony Talent partners with third-party research firm to uncover true ROI of its talent acquisition and retention solutions

Symphony Talent partners with third-party research firm to uncover true ROI of its talent acquisition and retention solutions

Symphony Talent, the full funnel talent acquisition platform and brand services provider turning quality candidates into colleagues, has partnered...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.