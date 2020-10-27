Symphony Talent Releases On-demand Interviewing to Expand Candidate Qualification Beyond the Resume

LinkedIn's 2019 Global Talent Trends research revealed 92% of respondents said soft skills are more important than technical skills in driving successful hires. But time-strapped recruiters take an average of just 7.4 seconds to scan a candidate's resume, which largely only focuses on experience and technical skills.

"As organizations continue to invest in talent marketing and pipelining, recruiting teams need an efficient, human approach to assessing candidates beyond a static resume," said Symphony Talent CEO Roopesh Nair. "On-demand interviewing within our CRM will help recruiters broaden their ability to qualify talent pre-apply, build stronger talent profiles, and better market open positions to relevant candidates."

Most virtual interviewing tools in the market are point solutions, providing third-party CRM integrations at best. With SmashFlyX, teams can now automate CRM workflows to prompt on-demand interview screening at critical times, like after a virtual event or to a specific pipeline if a related job opens. Recruiters can then access the recorded video and audio interviews right within the CRM talent profile.

"While this module enhances the screening experience for recruiters, it also drastically improves the candidate's experience with a conversational interface," said Lisa Bordinat, Symphony Talent's senior vice president of assessments and customer care. "Video interviewing is new for a lot of people in our current environment, and if we can make it more approachable and less stressful, it's a win."

Other key features of SmashFlyX On-demand Interviewing include:

Audio screening: SmashFlyX already removes key bias-driving information from resumes — name, school, and dates — to empower recruiters to qualify based on experience and skills. With the option of audio-only screening, candidates can turn off video, and teams can save hours on phone interviewing while removing another layer of initial bias like appearance and attire.

With a 500+ question library across both competency and behavioral abilities built by Symphony Talent's industrial and organizational psychologists, teams can find and scale specific interview approaches and customize templates for future use. Custom branding: Teams can continue their career site and recruitment marketing branding by customizing the entire on-demand interview experience, from welcome message to exit screen.

For more details, demo the SmashFlyX CRM and On-demand Interviewing here.

More About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is a global company that transforms recruitment processes and talent experiences. Its recruitment marketing platform, SmashFlyX, unifies CRM, career site, talent mobility and programmatic advertising to help talent acquisition teams automate tasks for efficiency and empower interaction. As an employer brand and creative partner, Symphony Talent has won major awards for EVP strategy, employer brand campaigns, career site design, and more. The company supports more than 600 customers across the globe, with headquarters in New York, London, Bangalore, and Belfast. Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more, and follow us on Twitter @SymphonyTalent_ and @SymphonyT_EU .

