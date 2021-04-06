Symphony Talent Returns as a Platinum Sponsor of 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced Symphony Talent , an industry-leading talent marketing software and services company, has returned as a Platinum sponsor for this year's 2021 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards

"We're grateful for the continued generous support of Symphony Talent. Their new Joy Pipeline empowers companies to get people back to work with a dignified candidate experience," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Symphony Talent encourages employers around the world to participate in Talent Board's Benchmark Research Program and understands that a quality candidate experience makes all the difference in recruiting and hiring."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,000 global employers and 1 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2021 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open .

"The Talent Board has spent the last decade bringing awareness to the candidate experience and giving practitioners benchmarks and insights to measure their performance," said Symphony Talent's Chief Joy Officer, Debbie Tuel. "Symphony Talent is proud to partner on The Candidate Experience Awards and our Joy Pipeline initiative—sharing a joint focus on improving the experiences of both candidates and talent acquisition professionals."

Additional information about the 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here .

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is a global company that helps organizations transform the recruitment and talent experience with technology and services. Its talent marketing platform, SmashFlyX, unifies CRM, career site, talent mobility and programmatic advertising to help talent acquisition teams automate tasks for efficiency and empower interaction. Symphony Talent has won major awards in creative and employer brand services for EVP strategy, employer brand campaigns, career site design, and more. The company supports more than 600 customers across the globe, with headquarters in New York, London, Bangalore, and Belfast. Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more, and follow us on Twitter @SymphonyTalent_ and @SymphonyT_EU .

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

Media contact:

Kevin Grossman

[email protected]

831-419-6810

SOURCE Talent Board

Related Links

https://www.thetalentboard.org/

