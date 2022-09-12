Symphony Talent Shares Bold Vision for Integrated, Change-proof Hiring Solution at HR Technology Conference & Exposition

Symphony Talent to join IBM talent leaders to talk about the future of recruitment marketing, unveil an enhanced hiring tool, and share new market research.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent , the change-proof integrated recruitment marketing platform and creative services built for efficiency, today announced its theme for the 2022 HR Technology Conference & Exposition: "Building for the future. Now."

Symphony Talent's vision of "building for the future" focuses on integrating the sourcing, attraction, marketing, programmatic advertising, creative services, and vetting phases of hiring into a consolidated, more efficient, and continuously improving pipeline. The Symphony Talent team will be at Booth 6519.

"We have all the candidate touchpoints in a single technology platform to provide unprecedented visibility into and control of the talent acquisition pipeline," said Kermit Randa, CEO of Symphony Talent. "We are the only company that combines creative services with technology to consolidate and optimize the hiring process — ensuring employers find the people with the right skills no matter the changes in business dynamics."

At HR Tech, Symphony Talent's SVP of Product Management, Shannon Seery, will be featured in an HR Tech Talk session with IBM talent leaders Bridget McMahon and Nick Thompson to talk about the future of recruitment marketing.

Symphony Talent will also share demos and reveal enhancements to its Instant Job Alerts, which upon a new job opening up automatically and instantly emails that new job to best-fit CRM candidates in targeted geographies. With Instant Job Alerts, best-fit candidates step to the front of the line and get noticed faster, giving them an advantage over other applicants. Recruiters meanwhile find qualified candidates with the right skills at remarkable velocity with no effort. Because Instant Job Alerts are created with Symphony's flexible Workflows automation builder, there is also a high degree of customization possible — job-category creative templates, geography-based templates, and more.

Recruitment marketing experts at the booth will share new research showing talent acquisition buyer preferences amid the current tight jobs market and broader economic conditions. Some research highlights include:

The two top concerns among TA buyers are the lack of skilled candidates (35%) and old processes and ineffective technologies hindering recruitment (33%) followed by creating a human connection with candidates (30.6%). Symphony Talent addresses all three.

92% of buyers said they would "value combining talent/employee technology with creative services to bring to life [their] job advertising, branding efforts, and candidate outreach. Symphony Talent's technology and expertise support this approach.

Top external TA challenges are led by difficulty communicating with candidates (40%) and candidates "ghosting" or losing interest in the process (38%) The leading internal challenges are sudden shifts in hiring priorities (40%) and communication among hiring colleagues (40%). Symphony Talent solves these challenges and more.

For more information visit us at symphonytalent.com or come see us at Booth 6519 at Mandalay Bay.

