Symphony Talent Supports 2019 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards as North American Gold Sponsor

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today announced Symphony Talent , a leading Employer Brand and Candidate Experience solutions provider enabling brands and talent to connect better, has become a North American Gold sponsor for this year's 2019 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

"Symphony Talent has done a great job evangelizing a better candidate experience by ensuring it's part of their platform and services," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president and board member. "It's been a pleasure hearing their customer success stories and we're delighted to welcome them back as a Gold sponsor of the 2019 CandE Awards."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and now for the first time Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers each year and nearly 1 million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2019 CandE program is now open .

"The CandE research program provides vital insights – from the candidates themselves," said Gina Alioto, Symphony Talent's Senior Marketing Director. "It's a critical time for talent leaders to exceed expectations at every touchpoint and drive experiential talent marketing to engage candidates. We are grateful for the Talent Board's contributions to advancing candidate research as it aligns with Symphony Talent's mission to transform employer brands and deliver world-class candidate and employee experiences."

Additional information about the 2019 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed at: https://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards/how-to-register/

HR and recruiting leaders and their teams can also attend the 2019 North American Talent Board CandE Symposium and Awards Gala on October 14 in Washington DC: http://nam.cande-events.org/

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is a global leader in Employer Brand and Candidate Experience solutions for some of the world's leading brands. Combining award-winning creative and award-winning marketing technology, Symphony Talent transforms employer brands to deliver world-class experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters. For more information, visit: www.symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyTalent.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

