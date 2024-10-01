Symphony Talent Unveils Interview Genius

New GenAI-Powered Solution Streamlines the Interview Process to Save Recruiters Time and Reduce Bias

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, a global leader in talent acquisition solutions, announces the launch of Interview Genius, a groundbreaking feature within its SFX On-Demand Interview (ODI) platform. This AI-powered tool will transform how organizations conduct interviews by automating the creation of structured, fair, and science-backed interview questions tailored to each role.

Interview Genius empowers recruiters by leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and a research-backed Large Language Model (LLM) developed by Industrial-Organizational (I/O) Psychologists and Data Scientists. By inputting details such as job description, industry, and desired competencies, Interview Genius generates relevant and consistent questions so recruiters can save time while ensuring every candidate is evaluated without bias.

"The power of AI to transform talent acquisition cannot be overstated," added Kermit Randa, CEO of Symphony Talent. "With Interview Genius, we're offering our clients an intelligent, science-backed solution that streamlines the hiring process while maintaining the highest standards of fairness and objectivity. This is how technology can elevate the human element in recruiting, and we're thrilled to be adding it to our suite of full-funnel SFX solutions."

Designed specifically for recruiters, Interview Genius delivers:

Time-Savings: Reduce manual work with AI-generated interview questions based on role specifics so recruiters can focus more on building relationships.

: Ensure that all candidates are asked the same questions, promoting an equitable and unbiased hiring process. Streamlined Processes: Optimize workflows and ensure data consistency across systems by integrating with Symphony Talent's SFX CRM.

"Interview Genius represents the future of structured interviewing," said Perry Steinberg, Chief Product Officer at Symphony Talent. "Our goal was to develop a feature that not only saves time but also ensures every candidate is evaluated fairly and consistently, delivering a better experience for both recruiters and applicants."

Interview Genius is a standard feature within Symphony Talent's SFX On-Demand Interview platform. This ensures all clients have access to its AI-powered capabilities as part of their ODI experience and guarantees an immediate benefit from tailored, consistent and fair interviews without additional setup or complexity.

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent delivers innovative, award-winning talent acquisition solutions that empower clients worldwide to expertly advance talent and teams. Our comprehensive suite of full-funnel solutions, expert brand services, and data analytics tools help clients execute and optimize hiring strategies, ensuring differentiated candidate experiences and improved business outcomes at every stage of the talent acquisition funnel, from attraction to hire. Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more.

