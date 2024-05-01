Symphony Talent Wins Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in Talent Acquisition

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, a global leader in recruitment marketing technology and employer brand services, has been named the winner of the HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution within the Talent Acquisition category. The award recognizes solutions that solve the core challenges of businesses in the enterprise market.

Presented by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, the HR Tech Awards celebrate excellence in HR technology and showcase industry-leading solutions that empower organizations to achieve their talent acquisition goals efficiently and effectively.

"We are honored to once again receive the HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in Talent Acquisition," says Kermit Randa, CEO of Symphony Talent. "This recognition validates the continued evolution of our full-funnel suite of talent acquisition solutions. In today's fast-paced recruitment landscape, efficiency and effectiveness are paramount. We're proud to empower talent teams to address those needs with cutting-edge tools, branding, analytics, and insights that facilitate the hiring of top-tier talent."

Symphony Talent's SFX is a comprehensive suite of tools and services — including a career website platform, programmatic media technology, CRM system, assessments, and employer brand services — that helps companies automate, optimize, and personalize their recruitment marketing strategies. Through full-funnel analytics and insights, the solution enables organizations to reach candidates across channels, showcase their employer brand and value proposition, assess candidates' skills and fit, and foster internal mobility and retention.

"Recruiting qualified candidates is one of the most critical talent acquisition challenges today," says Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Symphony Talent excels at delivering solutions that provide candidates with timely information while capturing valuable data through a CRM platform, enabling tailored outreach campaigns to convert candidates to hires. On top of that, the organization has deep expertise in employer branding, empowering talent leaders to craft employer value propositions that matter to the modern candidate."

This year marks the second time Symphony Talent has been recognized with the HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution. For more information about the HR Tech Awards and the list of winners, please visit https://hrtechawards.org/.

Symphony Talent is a recruitment marketing technology and employer brand services company that helps talent acquisition teams execute strategic, innovative candidate interactions. Our award-winning, synergistic technology and brand solutions are designed to deliver outcomes — from reach to retention — that unlock a competitive advantage for clients across the globe, including the world's leading brands.

Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more.

