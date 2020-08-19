Symphony Talent Wins Top Stevie® Award for Talent Acquisition Solution Provider of the Year

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Talent Acquisition and Retention Provider category for its SmashFlyX platform . The Gold Award is awarded to the highest-scoring entry in the category.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. More than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Employer of the Year and HR Solution Provider of the Year.

SmashFlyX earned the highest score in the Talent Acquisition and Retention Solution Provider of the Year category, including the following feedback from judges: "Great combination of user experience design, technology, and business acumen to solve customer problems in a better way."

"I'm extremely proud of not only our product and UX teams, but of our customers' vision for using SmashFlyX to achieve their recruitment marketing, pipelining, and hiring goals," said Roopesh Nair, CEO of Symphony Talent. "We're in exceptional company alongside the other winning nominations."

More than 90 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is a global company that helps organizations transform the recruitment and talent experience with technology and services. Its talent marketing platform, SmashFlyX, unifies CRM, career site, talent mobility, and programmatic advertising to help talent acquisition teams automate tasks for efficiency and empower interaction. Symphony Talent has won major awards in creative and employer brand services for EVP strategy, employer brand campaigns, career site design, and more. The company supports more than 600 customers across the globe, with headquarters in New York, London, Bangalore, and Belfast. Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more, and follow us on Twitter @SymphonyTalent_ and @SymphonyT_EU .

