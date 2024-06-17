Symphony Talent's Award-Winning Full-Funnel Talent Acquisition Portfolio Earns Strategic Challenger Status on Fosway 9-Grid™ for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent , a global leader in recruitment marketing technology and employer brand services, has been named a Strategic Challenger on the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition for the third consecutive year, demonstrating Symphony Talent's consistent dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that drive game-changing results for talent acquisition teams worldwide.

"From rapidly evolving technologies to shifting candidate expectations, the TA industry faces many challenges," says Sven Elbert, Head of Analyst Services at Fosway Group. "A full-funnel talent acquisition solution — that seamlessly aligns employer branding, technology and data analytics to the candidate journey — is essential to address these complexities. Symphony Talent provides a robust framework for meeting the diverse needs of complex, global enterprise-scale clients."

Empowering TA Teams with Full-Funnel Solutions

Symphony Talent's extensive portfolio of talent acquisition solutions, including its Brand and Creative Services, Programmatic Media Advertising, Career Sites, CRM, and Assessments, drive outstanding client results by addressing every stage of the talent acquisition funnel. Over 700 global clients leverage Symphony Talent's innovative technologies and strategic expertise, achieving significant outcomes, such as:

Cutting administrative recruiting tasks by 65%





Spending 70% less time managing media spend





Reducing time spent qualifying talent by 60%





Decreasing cost per hire by 25%





Filling open positions 30% faster





Ensuring quality hires with a 15% reduction in employee turnover

"We are honored to be recognized as a Strategic Challenger on the Fosway 9-Grid™ for the third year in a row," says Kermit Randa, CEO of Symphony Talent. "This achievement highlights our ongoing commitment to connect clients with innovative, high-impact solutions and data that empower them to navigate the complexities of today's talent landscape and confidently convert candidates to co-workers."

Highlights of Symphony Talent's Achievement:

Innovation and Leadership: Symphony Talent's continuous recognition as a Strategic Challenger is a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation and leadership in the talent acquisition industry. The company's comprehensive suite of solutions, including the award-winning SFX platform, integrates brand and creative services with recruitment marketing technology to streamline the hiring process and enhance candidate experience.





Symphony Talent's continuous recognition as a Strategic Challenger is a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation and leadership in the talent acquisition industry. The company's comprehensive suite of solutions, including the award-winning SFX platform, integrates brand and creative services with recruitment marketing technology to streamline the hiring process and enhance candidate experience. Client-Centric Approach: Symphony Talent's focus on understanding and addressing its clients' evolving needs has been pivotal in maintaining its strategic position. Symphony Talent ensures clients achieve tangible and measurable outcomes by offering personalized support, detailed implementation schedules, and optimization workgroups.





Symphony Talent's focus on understanding and addressing its clients' evolving needs has been pivotal in maintaining its strategic position. Symphony Talent ensures clients achieve tangible and measurable outcomes by offering personalized support, detailed implementation schedules, and optimization workgroups. Adaptation to Market Trends: With a deep understanding of the current market dynamics and the challenges faced by talent acquisition teams, Symphony Talent has continuously adapted its offerings to meet these demands. This includes leveraging AI and automation to enhance productivity and providing data-driven insights to optimize recruitment strategies.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone. Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com .

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is a recruitment marketing technology and employer brand services company that helps talent acquisition teams execute strategic, innovative candidate interactions. Our award-winning, synergistic technology and brand solutions are designed to deliver outcomes — from reach to retention — that unlock a competitive advantage for clients across the globe, including the world's leading brands. Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287879/ST_Logo_Single_Line_Full_Color__12_Logo.jpg