Symphony Wireless Appoints Prominent Telecommunications Infrastructure Executive Bernard Borghei as CEO

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Wireless, the cell site acquisition affiliate of Palistar Capital LP ("Palistar"), an alternative asset manager focused on mission-critical communications and digital infrastructure, today announced the appointment of leading telecommunications sector executive Bernard Borghei as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the company.

Mr. Borghei has 30 years of domestic and international experience in the wireless and telecommunications infrastructure industry. He has held several prominent roles over the course of his career including as a Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Operations at Vertical Bridge from January 2014 to July 2022. Mr. Borghei joins Symphony Wireless from Tower Engineering Professionals, where he was Chief Revenue Officer.

Omar Jaffrey, Founder and Managing Partner of Palistar and Founder of Symphony Wireless, said, "We are excited to have Bernard join our talented team at Symphony Wireless. Bernard is well-respected in our industry and has been instrumental in building several companies in the digital infrastructure and telecommunications sectors. We are confident that the knowledge of the sector and immense industry expertise he brings to Symphony Wireless will add tremendous value to the company as it continues to acquire strategically placed cell sites across the U.S. Under Bernard, we will be accelerating and expanding our origination efforts in what we view as the best assets in digital infrastructure."

Mr. Borghei stated: "I am thrilled to join the Symphony Wireless team as CEO. Symphony Wireless has built a market leading platform, and I am excited to drive the continued growth of the business. I am committed to supporting the company's mission of delivering connectivity around the country through wireless asset acquisitions and creating attractive opportunities for our wireless carrier and tower company customers, as well as for our landlord and real estate partners. I look forward to leveraging my experience in the telecommunications infrastructure industry for the benefit of Symphony and its clients."

Jorge Pedraza, Vice Chairman of Symphony Wireless and Operating Partner at Palistar, added: "The entire Symphony Wireless team extends a warm welcome to Bernard. Bernard is a proven leader in the digital infrastructure industry, and we are excited about the next phase of growth for Symphony Wireless."

Before co-founding Vertical Bridge, Mr. Borghei was Senior Vice President and Partner at Global Tower Partners, where he ran domestic and international market operations for a portfolio of more than 6,500 towers and 12,000 managed properties, and also oversaw new site development in the LATAM markets. Prior to that, he held executive and senior management positions at several wireless operators, service providers, and infrastructure companies in North and South America and EMEA, including SkyBitz, Wireless Facilities, Inc. Western Wireless International, and Triton PCS.

Mr. Borghei serves on the Advisory Boards for the Villanova School of Engineering and its Engineering Entrepreneurship program and the Board of Directors for FreshWave Group, a U.K.-based digital infrastructure company.

About Symphony Wireless

Symphony Wireless, an affiliate of Palistar Capital LP, acquires, manages, and leases tower, rooftop and non-traditional structure cell sites in metro, urban and suburban environments throughout the United States. Symphony Wireless seeks to provide strategic revenue to sellers while optimizing administration and lease management. For more information on Symphony Wireless, please visit www.symphonywireless.com.

About Palistar Capital

Palistar Capital LP ("Palistar" or the "Firm") is an alternative asset manager led by Managing Partner and Founder, Omar Jaffrey, focused on digital infrastructure investments. The Firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global digital infrastructure related companies. To learn more about Palistar, visit www.palistar.com.

