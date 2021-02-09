Symphony Wireless Expands Cell Site Acquisition Platform with Appointment of Veteran Business Development Executive and Announces New Website

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Wireless, the cell site acquisition affiliate of Melody Investment Advisors, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of veteran business development executive Neil Notkin. Mr. Notkin joins the team as Senior Vice President of Originations. The firm, formerly Communications Infrastructure Services, also unveiled a new website: http://www.symphonywireless.com.

"We welcome Neil to Symphony Wireless," said Jorge Pedraza, President of Symphony Wireless and Operating Partner at Melody Investment Advisors. "I have known Neil professionally for nearly 15 years. We worked together for 10 years growing and defining the cell site easement industry into what it has become today; I know firsthand the talents he brings to building teams, running operations, and acquiring assets." He continued, "I look forward to working with Neil again and am confident that he will help us to continue to grow Symphony Wireless by enhancing our origination and business development operations."

Mr. Notkin said, "I am excited to join Symphony Wireless and help lead the origination growth strategy of the firm as it begins its next chapter. I believe that Symphony Wireless, with its unique long-term investment approach, is well positioned to provide a strategic approach to sellers of cell site leases. There is a broad opportunity set across the U.S. to acquire cell sites from a diverse set of owners including hotels, large REITs, individual landlords and municipalities."

Mr. Notkin has a long history of successfully building and acquiring easement assets related to telecommunications. His accomplishments include the sourcing and development of right of way corridors representing over 5,000 miles and 14,000 leases with funding provided by Columbia Capital and Barings. In addition, Mr. Notkin managed, mentored, and built teams that invested more than $1.2 billion and acquired a network of more than 5,000 cell sites and over 7,000 carrier leases.

For more information on Symphony Wireless, please visit www.symphonywireless.com

About Symphony Wireless

Symphony Wireless, an affiliate of Melody Investment Advisors, acquires, manages, and leases tower, rooftop and non-traditional structure cell sites in metro, urban and suburban environments throughout the United States. Symphony Wireless' cell site land rights acquisition effort is led by Jorge Pedraza, President of Symphony Wireless and Operating Partner at Melody Investment Advisors. Symphony Wireless seeks to provide strategic revenue to sellers while optimizing administration and lease management.

About Melody Investment Advisors

Melody Investment Advisors is an alternative asset manager led by Founder and Managing Partner, Omar Jaffrey, focused on communications infrastructure. The firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global communications companies. To learn more about Melody Investment Advisors, visit www.melodyinvestmentadvisors.com.

