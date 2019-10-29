SymphonyAI Group Names Leif E. Pedersen as Senior Operating Partner

SymphonyAI Group is an operating group of leading B2B companies that provide next-generation AI solutions to substantially advance business transformation for today's enterprises. The annual impact of AI on global economic output by 2030 is estimated to be as much as $13 trillion, accounting for 1.2 percent of additional GDP growth per year.

SymphonyAI Group focuses on building companies that have the potential to deliver significant economic value to customers and rapidly scale to $100 million in annual revenue. Pedersen will provide operational expertise to help SymphonyAI's portfolio investments maximize success, with responsibility for revenue growth across healthcare, life sciences, industrial, and defense sectors.

"Our mission is to transform the enterprise with a new generation of AI solutions. We need experienced growth-focused technology leaders like Leif to accomplish that goal," said SymphonyAI Group Founder and CEO Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. "His management approach focuses on a combination of strategy, innovation, execution, empowerment, and collaboration– elements in which he has proven expertise and will accelerate growth for SymphonyAI Group companies."

With a career spanning over 25 years in software technology with Fortune 500 Companies, Pedersen has held executive positions at Dassault Systemes, Accelrys, Siemens, and several other organizations. He was most recently the CEO of BIOVIA, a business unit of Dassault Systemes providing scientific software solutions for life and material sciences. Pedersen's operational and software experience spans chemicals, life sciences, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, energy, electronics and semiconductor industries.

"SymphonyAI is building great companies that realize the value and economic impact AI-enabled solutions can generate," said Leif E. Pedersen, senior operating partner, SymphonyAI Group. "My role represents an immense opportunity to accelerate SymphonyAI Group growth and delivery of its AI portfolio across the retail and consumer packaged goods, life sciences and healthcare, financial and business services, media and entertainment, and industrial sectors."

SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of six companies with a combined revenue run rate approaching $300 million. Over 1,600 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley's most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Website: www.symphonyai.com

