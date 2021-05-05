SymphonyAI Names Vinit Doshi as Senior Operating Partner

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI solutions for key vertical sectors, announced today Vinit Doshi has joined the company as senior operating partner. Doshi will work across SymphonyAI's vertical businesses to maximize the customer value delivered by industry-specific solutions that share the common SymphonyAI/EurekaAI enterprise platform.

"SymphonyAI delivers out-of-the-box enterprise AI solutions tailored to the needs of the most important sectors of the economy," said Doshi. "We stand out in our deep understanding of the unique vertical needs of specific industries and delivering fast time-to-value with AI-enabled solutions. The power of the EurekaAI platform drives the value we provide, and it is the foundation of our accelerating growth."

Doshi is an accomplished software executive with a solid track record of growing and transforming private equity-owned and publicly traded enterprise software companies while maximizing investor returns. Doshi comes to SymphonyAI from Sparta Systems, a market leader in life science supply chain quality management, where he was the chief operating officer and sold the business to Honeywell for $1.3 billion. Previously, he served as Sabre Airline Solutions' chief product and marketing officer and helped the company go public in 2014. Before Sabre, Doshi led the customer experience management business for OpenText and, prior to that, held various roles at Oracle Corporation and i2 Technologies (now Blue Yonder).

"SymphonyAI is a leader in building high-value use cases and shortening the time-to-value for AI in the business enterprise," said SymphonyAI Founder and Chairman Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. "The value of our enterprise AI solutions is driven by the power of the EurekaAI platform and our deep vertical expertise. Vinit will be a valuable member of the team, with his industry expertise and focus on building customer-centric, values-driven culture."

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most important and resilient growth verticals, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, and media. In each of these verticals, SAI businesses have many of the leading enterprises as clients. SAI is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million and over 2,200 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals.

Contact: Chris Gale at [email protected].

SOURCE SymphonyAI