SymphonyAI Sensa-NetReveal Achieves Luminary Rating in 2023 Celent AML Transaction Monitoring Report

"Luminary" ranking reflects top marks for SymphonyAI Sensa-NetReveal advanced technology, breadth of functionality, and a perfect score in customer feedback

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI Sensa-NetReveal, a SymphonyAI division, announced today that it received a "Luminary" top ranking in the Celent Financial Crime Compliance Technology: AML Transaction Monitoring Edition 2023i market research report (see Figure 1). Sensa-NetReveal received top scores for its strength of breadth of functionality and advanced technology, and was the only vendor in the report to receive top marks in customer feedback across functionality, technology, and service/support.

Figure 1: Technology Capabilities Matrix: AML Transaction Monitoring: Technology Capabilities Matrix: AML Transaction Monitoring from “Financial Crime Compliance Technology: AML Transaction Monitoring Edition,” Neil Katkov and Ian Watson, Celent, July 2023.

"Sensa-NetReveal provides a full set of AML solutions that feed into a widely used case management system," said Celent Director Risk Neil Katkov, Ph.D. "The integration of SymphonyAI Sensa's AI-based detection platform with NetReveal's case management provides a robust new option for enterprise-level financial crime compliance." Sensa-NetReveal received the strongest customer feedback among the vendors in this report—a perfect five across functionality, technology, and service/support ratings."

Industry researcher Celent's fifth review of anti-money laundering (AML) transaction monitoring systems for financial institutions profiled 17 vendors worldwide, spanning longtime incumbents to new market entrants. The report notes industry developments in digital capabilities, including machine learning and large language models, with SymphonyAI as a representative vendor in both. Celent analysts assessed vendors on product key features, analytics, and selling and servicing details.

As the report notes, "SymphonyAI Sensa-NetReveal provides a comprehensive set of financial crime compliance solutions, including transaction monitoring, KYC/CDD, and sanctions screening. Outputs from each of these modules can be fed into Sensa-NetReveal's case management system for integrated, entity-based alert and case investigation. Machine learning is used both to augment rules-based detection and to prioritize alerts to reduce time spent on false positives during the investigation process. Supervised and unsupervised machine learning models use an organization's existing data to detect hidden risk patterns. Integrated out of the box rules and AI-led detections are processed together through Sensa-NetReveal case management."

"We are delighted at the recognition from Celent in their detailed vendor view analysis," said Mike Foster, CEO of SymphonyAI Sensa-NetReveal. "Our leading position in the matrix validates the vision for integrating Sensa and NetReveal. We have combined NetReveal's enterprise scale and end-to-end power with Sensa's innovative award-winning predictive and generative AI capabilities to deliver a cohesive industry-leading portfolio to the financial crime detection market. Our client-focused culture drove superb customer ratings of our products and customer service, and that is our honor and responsibility."

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.

i "Financial Crime Compliance Technology: AML Transaction Monitoring Edition," Neil Katkov and Ian Watson, Celent, July 2023.

