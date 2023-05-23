SymphonyAI Sensa-NetReveal Recognized as a Category Leader in 2023 Chartis Payment Risk Solutions Market and Vendor Landscape

SymphonyAI Sensa-NetReveal named Category Leader in all four Market Quadrants: Overall Payment Risk Solutions, Card Payment Risk, Account to Account, and Alternative Payments

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI Sensa-NetReveal, a SymphonyAI division, announced today that it has been rated as a category leader in all four RiskTech Quadrants by Chartis Research in the Chartis Payment Risk Solutions, 2023 Market and Vendor Landscape. The ranking places SymphonyAI Sensa-NetReveal among the highest performers on both the market potential and completeness of offering axes. The report uses the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant©, a comprehensive methodology of in-depth independent research and a clear scoring system to explain which technology solutions best meet an organization's needs.

Spanning fraud detection, transaction screening, and case management, SymphonyAI Sensa-NetReveal's payment risk solutions reduce the complexities and costs financial institutions face in financial crime detection through AI and advanced risk detection and alert management analytics. The Sensa-NetReveal suite, which includes name and transaction screening and customer due diligence capabilities, enables customers to take advantage of managed analytics services, flexible enterprise-wide deployment, universal case management, and a modern decoupled architecture.

"With strong Category Leader rankings, SymphonyAI Sensa-NetReveal demonstrates its strength as a global payment risk solution provider, thanks to leading technologies that address multiple risk types and payment firms, from pre-payment through post-payment," said Nick Vitchev, research director at Chartis. "Its differentiators include strong operationalization of AI, personalization, and a strategy centered on flexible centralized risk management. As the recent introduction of its new generative AI copilot suggests, SymphonyAI Sensa-NetReveal continues to invest aggressively in innovation to provide its global customers with the leading capabilities they should expect from a Category Leader."

"This recognition by Chartis in the Payment Risk Solutions report reflects our deep commitment to providing leading AI technologies with deep domain knowledge in the financial sector," said Mike Foster, CEO of SymphonyAI Sensa-NetReveal. "Sensa-NetReveal combines the power of NetReveal's strong heritage and customer base of hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions with Sensa's innovative award-winning software to deliver a cohesive industry-leading portfolio to the financial crime detection market."

About SymphonyAI Sensa-NetReveal

SymphonyAI Sensa-NetReveal, part of SymphonyAI, is a global leader in innovative software and solutions for regulatory compliance, fraud, and financial crime detection, investigation, and reporting. Through advanced AI/ML and end-to-end, scalable software, SymphonyAI Sensa-NetReveal accelerates investigator workflows, detects more potentially criminal activity, and brings transparency and explainability to compliance operations. The portfolio includes AML transaction monitoring, customer due diligence, watch list management, and more. Talented SymphonyAI Sensa-NetReveal experts work collaboratively with leading financial institutions across the globe to detect and prevent financial crime and optimize risk management operations. Learn more at symphonysensa.com and netreveal.ai.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.

