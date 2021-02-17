SymphonyRM Appoints Former Intermountain Healthcare CIO Marc Probst to Its Board of Directors

"Marc's industry expertise and track record of innovation and leadership will be invaluable additions to our Board of Directors," said Michael Linnert, CEO of SymphonyRM. "We're incredibly pleased to continue our partnership with him in this new capacity and know his involvement will drive tremendous value for our organization, our customers and their patient communities."

Probst was awarded the distinction of 2019 John E. Gall Jr. CIO of the Year by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) and the College of Healthcare Information Executives (CHIME). He is a celebrated healthcare industry veteran whose accomplishments include helping create policy framework for meaningful use in conjunction with the federal government. During his nearly 20-year tenure at Intermountain Healthcare, he led the creation of the system's Transformation Lab, which facilitates partnerships between clinicians and technology companies.

"SymphonyRM's AI engine ensures that every patient touchpoint is coordinated and valuable," said Probst. "Its ability to establish personalized and meaningful 1:1 dialogue with every consumer is a critical part of driving population health and business outcomes. I look forward to watching the company flourish, now with an inside perspective in my new role."

Probst's appointment comes on the heels of news that Nuvance Health, a network of hospitals and healthcare professionals across New York and Connecticut, selected SymphonyRM as its enterprise marketing automation and CRM partner. Understanding that the healthcare industry is at a critical inflection point due to accelerated interest in – and implementation of – digital health efforts over the past 11 months, SymphonyRM treats individuals not as patients, but as consumers of care, eliminating data silos and enabling state-of-the-art engagement to transform provider organizations into member-centric enterprises.

About SymphonyRM

SymphonyRM is helping health systems transform how they acquire, engage, and retain patients by creating an engagement model rivaling the capabilities of world-class, consumer-centered organizations. By generating data-driven, prioritized next best actions for every consumer, prospect, and provider in a health system, SymphonyRM is helping organizations anticipate member needs and use proactive outreach to build deeper customer relationships and drive better outcomes while increasing revenue.

