SymphonyRM Becomes Actium Health

"These findings support the reason we exist: healthcare needs to tailor communications to the individual, because doing so creates trust, breeds loyalty and ultimately leads to better health outcomes," said Michael Linnert, CEO of Actium. "Our new name reinforces that our solutions drive action. They are based on a health system's data, which differentiates us from others who use national models and databases. Each individual is unique in their needs, as is every region across the country. With our new name, we are renewing our dedication to our healthcare organization partners, their patients and communities and achieving improved healthcare communications."

Actium recently released the results of one of its projects with partner HonorHealth , a non-profit, local community healthcare system serving an area of 1.6 million people in greater Phoenix, Arizona. Understanding the need for highly tailored communications to connect with elderly patients and those in underserved communities about the COVID-19 vaccine, the system worked with Actium to create and deploy a multi-channel campaign which resulted in filling more than 2,000 vaccination appointments in less than two weeks.

Earlier this year, Actium announced that it secured $25 million in Series B funding, bringing its total funding raised to more than $35 million since 2019. In Q2, Actium began working with Catholic Health Services of Long Island and North Carolina-based Legacy Healthcare Services . The company's customer roster now represents more than 14 million patient lives across 12 states.

Most recently, Actium launched its Hello Healthcare Podcast, which aims to inspire listeners to create a better future by driving change in healthcare. Released every other Wednesday, episodes dive deep into topics shaping healthcare and feature esteemed professionals from across industry verticals. Episodes include:

Where to Start with Health Equity

Do Healthcare Marketers Deliver? with Craig Kartchner , AVP of Marketing and Customer Experience, HonorHealth

with , AVP of Marketing and Customer Experience, Will Tech & Retail Eat Healthcare?

Actium will bookend the year with a presentation alongside Virtua at the annual Healthcare Marketing & Physician Strategies Summit (HMPS) in October on AI's impact on influencing and engaging patients, followed by a presentation with HonorHealth on using predictive analytics to engage and acquire patients for service line growth at the Healthcare Internet Conference (HCIC) in November.

Actium is leading the way forward in proactive consumer engagement through health-system data intelligence, transforming the chaotic accumulation of EHR, CRM, and third party data into a clear and prioritized activation plan for every individual healthcare consumer.

Actium's powerful combination of AI-driven next best actions for every individual, paired with hyper-personalized activation tools, is the key to realizing currently untapped value, better managing rising-risk patients, driving service-line growth, and fostering greater retention, loyalty, and lifetime value.

In an increasingly competitive market, health system decision makers finally have an all-in-one intelligence and activation platform sophisticated enough to deconvolute and operationalize their accumulated patient data to help them outperform on the metrics their organizations value most.

