SymphonyRM's AI-Powered Next Best Actions to Help Virtua Health Drive Personalized and Proactive Consumer Engagement

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyRM, Healthcare's Next Best Action company, today announced that Virtua Health, one of New Jersey's largest not-for-profit health systems, selected SymphonyRM's Next Best Action platform to support its consumer engagement initiatives.

"Virtua is committed to better understanding what matters most to consumers," said Chrisie Scott, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Virtua Health. "By partnering with SymphonyRM and implementing their unique AI-driven CRM, we gain a holistic view of consumers in our market and the tools we need for engaging with them, personalizing communications, and even anticipating their behavior across their journey."

With SymphonyRM, Virtua can now make data actionable across the organization to gain a deeper level of insight about its community and set up personalized marketing engagement plans to make consumers and patients aware of clinical and wellness information and programs.

"Virtua has an incredible mission to help people 'be well, get well and stay well' and we are thrilled to provide the innovative technology foundation to elevate Virtua's consumer engagement strategy," said Mike Linnert, CEO and founder, SymphonyRM. "With SymphonyRM, Virtua will provide consumers with Next Best Actions to create a seamless, personalized experience."

About Virtua Health

Virtua Health is committed to helping the people of South Jersey be well, get well, and stay well by providing the complete spectrum of advanced, accessible, and trusted health care services. Virtua's 14,000 colleagues provide tertiary care, including a renowned cardiology program, complemented by a community-based care portfolio. In addition to five hospitals, two satellite emergency departments, and more than 280 other locations, Virtua brings health services directly into communities through home health, rehabilitation, mobile screenings, and its paramedic program. Virtua has 2,850 affiliated doctors and other clinicians, and its specialties include orthopedics, advanced surgery, and maternity. Virtua is affiliated with Penn Medicine for cancer and neuroscience, and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for pediatrics. As a not-for-profit, Virtua is committed to the well-being of the community and provides innovative outreach programs that address social challenges affecting health, from addiction and other behavioral issues to lack of nutritious food and stable housing. A Magnet-recognized health system ranked by U.S. News and World Report, Virtua has received many awards for quality, safety, and its outstanding work environment. For more information, visit ThisIsVirtua.org. To help Virtua make a difference, visit foundation.virtua.org.

About SymphonyRM

SymphonyRM's HealthOS Platform helps health systems transform how they acquire, engage, and retain patients by creating an engagement model rivaling the capabilities of world-class consumer-centered organizations. By generating data-driven, prioritized Next Best Actions for every patient, prospect, and provider in the health system, SymphonyRM helps organizations anticipate consumer needs and automate outreach across every channel to build meaningful relationships and drive health system growth, loyalty, and quality.

