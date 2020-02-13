Symplast to Showcase Top Ranked Mobile EHR at Inaugural MIAMI COSMETIC SURGERY Meeting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Symplast, the #1 mobile EHR/Practice Management software for plastic surgery and medical spas that delivers a HIPAA-secure cloud platform to more than 3,500 aesthetic users across the U.S., will attend the 2020 Miami Cosmetic Surgery show (MCS), February 20-22 in Miami Beach, Florida at Booth #621. Meeting attendees will have the opportunity to experience first-hand the various breakthroughs that Symplast has pioneered in aesthetics, including an artificially intelligent room manager that controls the waiting room TV; a machine-learning voice assistant similar to Alexa; multimedia documentation charting; as well as how Smplast will grow their business by:

Increasing consultation conversion rates by securely sharing marketing and FAQ videos to the Patient App.

by securely sharing marketing and FAQ videos to the Patient App. Streamline clinical charting by leveraging the voice dictation, image editing and drawing, video, and mp3 audio capabilities within Symplast's EHR notes.

by leveraging the voice dictation, image editing and drawing, video, and mp3 audio capabilities within Symplast's EHR notes. Identifying and monitoring performance KPIs within the revamped Symplast Financial Intelligence module.

within the revamped Symplast Financial Intelligence module. Increasing marketing upsell/cross-sell opportunities via the exciting new Waiting Room TV marketing app as well as the ability to send promotions directly to the Patient App.

via the exciting new Waiting Room TV marketing app as well as the ability to send promotions directly to the Patient App. Automating front desk workflows with online scheduling, lead tracking, digital intake, and automated appointment reminders.

Symplast SVP, Marketing Ronald Khadaran explained the strategy behind the company's aggressive event schedule: "There's no question that society meetings played a significant role in our tremendous growth last year. Our Executive team made the strategic decision that we would be very aggressive not only in how many events we exhibited at, but also in our level of participation and sponsorship for each event. That strategy has proven to be very effective, which is why we've taken it to the next level for 2020. We have also secured the ASAPS Alliance and AmSpa Platinum Vendor partnership."

About Symplast

Founded by plastic surgeons in 2013, Symplast is the #1 Mobile EHR/Practice Management platform for plastic surgery and medical spas, delivering a HIPAA secure cloud platform to over 3,500 aesthetic users across the country.

Symplast is an Alliance Industry Partner with The Aesthetic Society, as well as the first ANN Optimized Platform for the ASAPS ANN business intelligence suite. Symplast is also a Platinum Sponsor for the American Med Spa Association as well as a sponsor for the AmSpa Boot Camps. Please visit www.symplast.com to learn how Symplast can bring your med spa into the next decade of aesthetics.

