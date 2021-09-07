Sympli Adds Design Systems Support, Making It Possible for Designers and Developers to Easily and Intuitively Collaborate

With Sympli Handoff, developer and design teams can save time, scale their design decisions, and communicate better. Tweet this

"We are creating new ways for designers and developers to speak the same language, so they can bring their ideas to life in new and powerful ways," said Max Ignatyev, founder and CTO of Sympli. "With simple and intuitive tools, teams will be able to speed up and improve their processes, so they can focus on continued growth."

Design systems support in Sympli Handoff comes with:

Size and spaces tokens to define dimensions and layout variables in a uniform way across projects Color tokens to provide details about background, highlights, and colors Text styles to communicate typography details like font family, style, and size Automated tokens export from Sketch and Figma using the Sympli Handoff plugins An option to manually tweak token data in Sympli Handoff web app to provide ultimate flexibility

Sympli Handoff support of design systems is available immediately. Current users will have access as soon as projects are synced.



About Sympli

Sympli helps teams solve DesignOps challenges and deliver software products up to 20 percent faster. It streamlines UI design collaboration and delivery for teams that make web, mobile, desktop, and embedded apps, and is available as cloud SaaS and on-premise solution to conform with the strictest security requirements.

A subsidiary of EastBanc Technologies, Sympli's clients include Mastercard, Visa, Johns Hopkins, Humana, Badoo, Blue Apron, Razer, and Rakuten Viber.

To learn more, visit sympli.io and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Weir for EastBanc Technologies, [email protected]

SOURCE Sympli

