Symplicity Expands Global Footprint with 135 New University Partnerships

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Symplicity®, the trusted global leader in student success in higher education, is pleased to announce the addition of 135 new university clients. This marks another successful year for Symplicity expanding its network to help students launch meaningful careers, receive equitable accommodations, and support student wellbeing as they prepare to be real-world ready.

Universities are increasingly investing in technology that bridges the gap between classroom learning and career readiness, with a growing emphasis on experiential learning opportunities and skills-based hiring that match students with opportunities aligned to their competencies. In response, many leading institutions have partnered with Symplicity CSM® to strengthen their career services infrastructure. Over the past year, Symplicity welcomed prominent career centers including American University of Rome, Universidad Siglo 21, University of Bahrain, High Point University, College of Southern Maryland, and John Cabot University, among many others.

These institutions can now leverage Symplicity's AI-driven platform to create personalized pathways for student success, track career outcomes with real-time actionable insights, coordinate experiential learning placements such as internships and co-ops, host virtual and in-person career fairs, and ensure all students are prepared for an evolving job market. The platform empowers institutions to own their data, brand and customize the system to their unique needs, and demonstrate strong employability outcomes that validate the ROI of higher education.

Student wellbeing and campus safety remain top priorities for universities worldwide. To support comprehensive student care, institutions are increasingly adopting Symplicity Advocate™, which streamlines Title IX compliance, counseling services, behavioral intervention teams, and wellbeing resources. The platform ensures students receive the right support at the right time in the most efficient and compassionate manner. This year, the University of Arizona, Australian Catholic University, University of Luxembourg, University of Limerick, University of Galway, and University of Toronto have adopted Symplicity Advocate to ensure their students feel supported, safe, and valued throughout their academic journey.

Equity and inclusion through accessible education continues to gain prominence as institutions recognize that student success depends on removing barriers to learning. With a significant percentage of college students requesting accommodations, Symplicity Accommodate™ helps institutions ensure all students receive the support they need to thrive both on and off campus. The platform's robust reporting capabilities enable universities to track accommodation trends, advocate for increased resources, and demonstrate their commitment to accessibility and student equity. This year, Symplicity welcomed major institutions including Northeastern University, HEC Montreal, Humber College, University of North Carolina, University of Toronto, and Smith College, among many others. With Symplicity Accommodate, these institutions are taking proactive steps to create more inclusive and equitable learning environments for all students.

"The past year has reinforced our commitment to being a true partner to higher education institutions as they work to prepare real-world ready students," said President and CEO Matthew Small. "Our AI-driven platform personalizes the student experience, enhances engagement, and helps institutions boost employability outcomes. Whether supporting career readiness through skills-based hiring, student wellbeing, or equitable access to education, Symplicity provides the technology and partnership that supercharges student success."

About Symplicity

At Symplicity, our mission is to empower colleges and universities with an AI-driven platform that supports the whole student experience, enhances engagement, and boosts employability outcomes. We create tailored pathways for student success, streamline career services operations, and provide real-time, actionable insights for university leaders. Our platform promotes skills-based hiring, matching students with opportunities aligned to their competencies and bridging the gap between education and the workforce to prepare them for success in today's evolving job market.

