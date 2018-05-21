Symposium: A Revolutionary New Online Platform Redefining the Meaning of Social Commerce

Symposium provides individuals with the ability to monetize their expertise in such fields as legal services, tutoring, entertainment, fitness, culinary skills and countless other areas. Influencers on YouTube or Instagram, artists, actors, teachers and fundraisers seeking to make or raise money are the ideal Symposium users. Sellers of services simply use the free app by downloading it from the Apple App Store, Google Play or launched via the Symposium web app at www.symposium.us and they are open for business. Seekers, or consumers wanting particular services, likewise are able to quickly connect with subject-matter experts in virtually any profession or areas of interest.

Jonathan Ogden, Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle with the NFL Baltimore Ravens, recently began using Symposium in scheduling his celebrity speaking engagements and found the platform to be an extremely valuable resource.

"Symposium has proven to be an excellent platform for hosting my meet-and-greet events," Ogden said. "I've also been able to use Symposium for live pay-per view events to raise money for the Jonathan Ogden Foundation charity events. The platform is simple and easy to use."

Sellers simply list their prices on Symposium, their available times and the duration of their services. Seller services fall under three categories:

SymTalk – This is a one-to-one scheduled video chat session with a buyer of a service, which could include consulting, tutoring or a meet-and-greet.

SymCast – A scheduled one-to-many LIVE streaming session that allows the sharer to broadcast to a wide audience. This pay-per-view style stream is perfect for live performances, makeup tutorials, youth sports, and fundraising where attendance is limited by travel, time or space constraints.

SymGram – This feature enables one to offer a personalized video message in the form of say a birthday greeting, graduation congratulation, or well wishes to friends and families. Influencers such as entertainers, sports figures, CEOs or politicians would find this feature to be an excellent form of new social media.

"Symposium is a huge game-changer for everyone. Today's do-it-yourselfer doesn't have a place to conveniently connect with a professional incentivized to address their specific concerns locally and directly," said Glenn Geller, Symposium Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, who has developed numerous systems, including apps approved for Google Play and Apple App Store. "We (Symposium) are the literal definition of social commerce, commercializing social and professional interaction into a pay-per-view global marketplace."

What differentiates Symposium from other social media platforms is the totality of the system. While other platforms offer parts of what Symposium does, none have it all wrapped up in a one-stop e-commerce experience. It's the perfect addition to the sharing economy.

All transactions are conducted directly through Symposium's secured system. No personal phone numbers, emails or credit card information is required to be shared between users of the platform.

Also, there is no need for a separate third-party transaction. Everything is transacted through the Symposium Marketplace app. Simply set up your own schedule and times you are available. List your price, launch your new level of success and access the people worth accessing.

Share more. Earn more -- and monetize your influence.

