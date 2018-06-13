Symposium to Focus on Opportunities and Challenges of Building Customer Loyalty in a Data-Driven Economy

The keynote speaker is General Michael Hayden, former director of the Central Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency. Gen. Hayden will share thoughts and experiences drawn from his expertise on intelligence matters like cyber security, government surveillance, geopolitics. "The use of consumer data and data security are of big concerns given the acceleration of abuse and security breaches," says Cloud Union Co-founder John Dusanenko at Cloud Union, "business, both large and small, are seeking solutions and protection for their data and their customers."

Also at the July 18 event, another prominent speaker and authority on building tech companies, Cristina Dolan, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of iXledger Technologies, brings to the conversation over twenty years of experience in introducing technology based products to the market.

"The timing to Cloud Union's loyalty marketing solution for retailers is perfect, the industry is facing furious competition due to consolidation among the big players. Cloud Union uses best-in-class technology to level the playing field," says Sterling Hawkins Head of Venture at CART (Center for Advancing Retail & Technology) Mr. Hawkins, a thought-leader in the industry, is also speaking at the event.

Tickets to the event can be obtained by visiting https://www.cubiztech.com

Cloud Union is partnering with U.S. brands and retailers who see Cloud Union's innovative and digital-based rewards program as part of a comprehensive strategy to protect market share, attract new customers, and strengthen the relationship with current customers. Merchants value the program as a way to differentiate themselves in a highly-competitive marketplace.

"Cloud Union's innovative and unique approach to loyalty marketing solves many of the current challenges that affect merchants – it lowers promotional costs while also providing measurable increases in sales. For their customers, engaging in the program is secure, mobile-based, and provides tangible value," says Tom Haley, Senior Vice President at Cloud Union USA.

Cloud Union is currently active in areas such as China, Malaysia, New Zealand, Taiwan, as well as the United States.

About Cloud Union

Cloud Union is a global provider of end-to-end digital customer loyalty and engagement solutions that drive incremental sales, serve up a better understanding of customer shopping behavior and actionable insights, and personalize the shopping experience.

For more information, visit www.cloudunionrewards.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/symposium-to-focus-on-opportunities-and-challenges-of-building-customer-loyalty-in-a-data-driven-economy-300665649.html

SOURCE Cloud Union

Related Links

http://www.cloudunionrewards.com

