Symtech: A Market Leader in Life Safety Communication Systems for Healthcare Facilities

IVYLAND, Pa., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symtech is a trusted leader in life safety communication systems, serving acute and long-term care facilities across the Mid-Atlantic. With decades of experience, Symtech provides fully customized solutions that are designed to improve patient safety, clinical workflow, and HCAHPS ratings.

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Purpose-Built Solutions for Healthcare Environments

Symtech understands that no project is the same. Whether it's a small renovation or a brand-new, large-scale healthcare facility, each system is individually tailored to fit the unique requirements of the building, local codes, staff, and patient population. Symtech partners directly with clinical teams, architects, engineers and healthcare administrators to design and implement custom solutions.

Comprehensive Product Offerings:

Nurse Call Systems

Otherwise known as "Call-Bells", these systems improve communication between patients and caregivers, enabling faster response times and higher quality care. Each system is tailored to the department's needs and integrates with mobile devices, digital whiteboards, overhead paging, real-time locating systems (RTLS) and electronic health records (EHR) to support real-time communication.

Otherwise known as "Call-Bells", these systems improve communication between patients and caregivers, enabling faster response times and higher quality care. Each system is tailored to the department's needs and integrates with mobile devices, digital whiteboards, overhead paging, real-time locating systems (RTLS) and electronic health records (EHR) to support real-time communication. Digital Whiteboards This smart patient room technology connects Electronic Health Records ( EHR ), Nurse Call, RTLS , patient education, interpreter services, and more onto one device. These systems deliver real-time updates to patients and families, enhancing transparenc y and engagement throughout the care journey. Digital whiteboards now include TV functionality to provide patients with entertainment and education in one.

EHR RTLS whiteboards Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS)

Enhance workflow efficiency by tracking staff, patients, and medical equipment in real-time. This improves workflow, reduces equipment loss, and enhances staff safety with a built-in staff duress button.

Enhance workflow efficiency by tracking staff, patients, and medical equipment in real-time. This improves workflow, reduces equipment loss, and enhances staff safety with a built-in staff duress button. Intercom & Overhead Paging Systems

Deliver the right message, to the right people, at the right time with emergency alerts and daily announcements. Integration with Nurse Call and fire alarm systems can trigger automated code blue and evacuation pages.

Deliver the right message, to the right people, at the right time with emergency alerts and daily announcements. Integration with Nurse Call and fire alarm systems can trigger automated code blue and evacuation pages. Infant and Pediatric Protection Systems

Secure and reliable systems that help prevent infant abduction from maternity, NICU, and pediatric units. Includes tamper-proof tags, access control integration, and automatic lockdown features.

Secure and reliable systems that help prevent infant abduction from maternity, NICU, and pediatric units. Includes tamper-proof tags, access control integration, and automatic lockdown features. Wander Management Systems

Designed for memory care and behavioral health settings; these systems use discreet wearable devices to monitor patient movement. Staff receive real-time alerts when residents enter restricted areas or leave protected areas promoting safety while preserving dignity and freedom.

About Symtech

Symtech is a market leader in life safety communication systems, known for delivering high-performance, reliable solutions tailored to the unique demands of healthcare environments. From initial consultation through installation and ongoing support, Symtech brings a hands-on, collaborative approach that prioritizes safety, clinical efficiency, and long-term value.

By focusing on the individual needs of each facility—no matter the size or scope—Symtech ensures that every system enhances communication, supports care teams, and helps protect what matters most: patients and staff.

With offices outside Baltimore and Philadelphia, Symtech's territory covers Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Washington DC, Maryland, Delaware and Northern Virginia. Offering 24/7 remote and onsite support to all customers. Contact them today for a free consultation at 215-458-5644 or on their website here .

Media Contact:

Zach Jakuboski

[email protected]

267-473-2406

SOURCE Symtech