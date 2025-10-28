Synadia and TigerBeetle Pledge $512K to the Zig Software Foundation

Combined $512,000 commitment over two years supports the Zig Software Foundation's mission to advance systems programming

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synadia Communications and TigerBeetle have pledged a combined $512,000 USD to the Zig Software Foundation (ZSF) over the next two years, representing a significant investment in the future of high-performance, reliable systems programming.

The commitment from two leading infrastructure companies underscores growing industry confidence in Zig's approach to systems development and its potential to shape the next generation of mission-critical software.

Zig: Redefining Systems Programming

Zig is a programming language designed for performance, reliability, and maintainability, empowering developers to write robust software without hidden control flow or unpredictable behavior. Under the leadership of creator, lead developer and president Andrew Kelley, the Zig Software Foundation has cultivated a focused vision that emphasizes control, performance, and simplicity in modern systems software.

"The support of TigerBeetle and Synadia marks a breakout moment for us at the Zig Software Foundation," said Andrew Kelley, founder of Zig and president of the Zig Software Foundation. "With their backing, we are poised to challenge the state of the art in the industry when it comes to creating and maintaining robust, optimal, and reusable software."

The language has already attracted notable projects including TigerBeetle, Bun, and Ghostty, demonstrating its viability for production systems requiring correctness and reliability.

Industry Leaders Unite Behind Zig

The partnership between Synadia and TigerBeetle emerged from shared engineering values and complementary visions for the future of distributed systems.

Synadia, creator of the Synadia Platform built on NATS.io, provides secure, zero-trust messaging and connectivity across cloud, edge, and on-premises environments. The company serves enterprises across financial services, manufacturing, automotive, energy, and AI sectors, enabling them to build scalable microservices, streaming platforms, and event sourcing systems.

TigerBeetle has developed a financial transactions database designed for mission-critical safety and performance. The company's engineering philosophy, "TigerStyle," emphasizes correctness, clarity, and reliability—principles that align closely with Zig's design goals.

"Zig's approach to control, performance, and simplicity is redefining what's possible in modern systems software," said Derek Collison, Founder and CEO of Synadia. "We're honored to contribute alongside TigerBeetle to help the Zig Foundation continue this vital work."

"We're delighted to stand with Synadia in supporting Zig's growth," added Joran Dirk Greef, Founder and CEO of TigerBeetle. "Together, we believe Zig will play a foundational role in the next generation of reliable distributed systems, with Zig rapidly becoming one of the world's most powerful programming languages."

Supporting the Future of Systems Software

The $512,000 pledge will support the Zig Software Foundation's ongoing development efforts, community building, and advancement of the language's ecosystem. The funding comes as Zig gains increasing adoption for systems, embedded, and high-performance applications across industries.

"I really appreciate Joran and Derek betting on the Zig Software Foundation," added Andrew Kelley. "As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, this funding allows us to vigorously pursue our mission statement ."

The collaboration between Synadia and TigerBeetle on this initiative reflects a broader industry trend toward investing in foundational technologies that prioritize predictability, simplicity, and trustworthiness in software design.

About the Zig Software Foundation

The Zig Software Foundation (ZSF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the development of Zig, a programming language designed for performance, reliability, and maintainability. Led by Andrew Kelley, Zig empowers developers to write robust software without hidden control flow or unpredictable behavior and is increasingly being adopted for systems, embedded, and high-performance applications. Learn more at ziglang.org.

About TigerBeetle

TigerBeetle is the financial transactions database designed for mission-critical safety and performance to power the next thirty years of transaction processing. Learn more at tigerbeetle.com.

About Synadia

Synadia Communications, Inc. is the creator of the Synadia Platform and the maintainer of the NATS.io ecosystem. Synadia provides secure, zero-trust messaging and connectivity across cloud, edge, and on-premises environments. Its technology powers mission-critical systems for leading enterprises in finance, manufacturing, automotive, energy, and AI. Learn more at synadia.com.

