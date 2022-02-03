Synaffix Inks Deal with MacroGenics to Enable Next Generation ADCs

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaffix B.V., a biotechnology company focused on commercializing its clinical-stage platform technology for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with best-in-class therapeutic index, today announces it has entered into a technology agreement with MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

Under the licensing agreement, MacroGenics will gain access to Synaffix's clinical stage GlycoConnect™ antibody conjugation technology, HydraSpace™ polar spacer technology, as well as select toxSYN™ linker-payloads (SYNtecan E™, SYNeamicin D™ and SYNeamicin G™), each designed to enable ADCs with best-in-class efficacy and tolerability. These will be combined with MacroGenics' proprietary antibody and bispecific DART antibody platform technologies to generate next generation ADCs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Synaffix will be eligible to receive up to $586 million in payments spanning upfront and milestone payments across three programs plus royalties on commercial sales. The license rights of MacroGenics for each program will be designated as exclusive or non-exclusive to each program's antibody target (or to the combination of two targets, if bispecific). The first program will commence at signature, with the option to expand the collaboration to a further two programs by March 2023.

MacroGenics will be responsible for research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the ADCs. At the same time, Synaffix will support MacroGenics' research activities and be responsible for the manufacturing of components that are specifically related to its proprietary GlycoConnect™ and HydraSpace™ technologies and the toxSYN™ linker-payloads.

Ezio Bonvini, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer of MacroGenics, commented: "We are delighted to be working with Synaffix to produce next generation ADCs with potentially superior therapeutic properties. The ability to obtain all essential ADC technologies from Synaffix, and easily and rapidly combine those with our antibody-based molecules, will enable us to expand our existing portfolio of ADC product candidates and further strengthen our position in the growing ADC field."

Peter van de Sande, Chief Executive Officer of Synaffix, said: "The collaboration with MacroGenics is an important milestone for Synaffix as our ADC technology will be deployed for the generation of both monospecific and bispecific ADCs. We are pleased to further expand the use of our technology with another leading biotech company that has deep product development capabilities and a long-term commitment to delivering novel therapies for the treatment of cancer."

About Synaffix B.V.

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform. In addition to GlycoConnect™ and HydraSpace™ technology, the toxSYN™ linker-payload platform rounds out a fully complementary technology platform that enables any company with an antibody to develop proprietary best-in-class ADC products under a single license from Synaffix.

The Synaffix platform enables a rapid timeline to clinic due to the established supply chain of technology components. Granted patents covering Synaffix' technology provide end-to-end protection of the manufacturing technology as well as the resulting products through at least 2035. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its existing deals with ADC Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen, Innovent Biologics, ProfoundBio, Kyowa Kirin and Genmab.

Synaffix is backed by a top tier, European, life science-focused investor syndicate that includes Aravis, BioGeneration Ventures, BOM Capital and M Ventures.

For more information, please visit the website at www.synaffix.com.

About The Synaffix ADC Platform Technology

Synaffix' proprietary ADC technology platform consists of GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace™ and toxSYN™ technologies. Both GlycoConnect™ and HydraSpace™ are clinical-stage technologies that enable best-in-class ADCs with significantly enhanced efficacy and tolerability.

GlycoConnect™ is a conjugation technology that exploits the native antibody glycan for site-specific and stable payload attachment and is tunable to DAR1, DAR2 or DAR4 formats. HydraSpace™ is a compact and highly polar spacer technology that is designed to further enhance therapeutic index, particularly with hydrophobic payloads. toxSYN™ is a linker-payload platform that spans key, validated MOAs for ADC product development, including SYNtecan E™ and SYNeamicin G™, among other linker-payloads.

The combination of these three technologies provides developers with a "one stop" and easy-to-use ADC technology platform, allowing any antibody developer to develop its own proprietary ADC and any ADC developer to expand its pipeline further and increase its competitive position.

