Synaffix Named 'Biotech Company of the Year' at the LSX European Lifestars Awards

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaffix B.V. (Synaffix), a biotechnology company focused on commercializing its clinical-stage platform technology for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with best-in-class therapeutic index, today announces the Company has been awarded 'Biotech Company of the Year 2022' at the annual LSX, European Lifestars Awards Ceremony, held on the 14th of November at the Old Billingsgate in London, UK.

The European Lifestars Awards are instrumental in highlighting the incredible work being carried out across the life sciences industry. This award recognizes Synaffix's pivotal year of growth and progress as it continues to develop and commercialize its proprietary ADC technology platforms.

Synaffix' proprietary ADC technology platform consists of GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace™ and toxSYN™ technologies. Both GlycoConnect™ and HydraSpace™ are clinical-stage technologies that enable best-in-class ADCs with significantly enhanced efficacy and tolerability. Together with the toxSYN™ linker-payloads, these three technologies provide developers with a "one stop" and easy-to-use ADC technology platform, allowing any antibody developer to develop its own proprietary, Best-in-Class ADC.

During the award qualification period (September 2021 to September 2022) Synaffix signed 5 ADC technology out-licensing deals with top tier biotech and pharma companies that come with a total combined potential value exceeding $2.5 Billion dollars, excluding the royalties payable on net sales of future products. These deals represent partnerships with companies including: Mersana Therapeutics, Genmab, Macrogenics, Kyowa Kirin and Emergence Therapeutics and comprise 5 of the 10 current partners developing ADC product candidates using Synaffix ADC technology. Synaffix continues to build its partnered pipeline as technology out-licensing is the primary focus of its corporate strategy to deliver best-in-class targeted cancer therapeutics from partner antibodies.

Peter van de Sande, Chief Executive Officer of Synaffix, said: "It is fantastic to be recognized by our industry peers and receive this award, following the successful achievements enabled through our collaborations this past year, and it is clear that we would not be standing here today without the continued trust and support of our partners. Our award-winning ADC platform brings significant improvements to next generation ADCs and is now being used to develop >20 different targeted cancer therapeutics across our 10 collaborations with top-tier biotech and pharma companies. This underscores the importance of collaborations across the life sciences industry to the acceleration of innovation."

About Synaffix B.V.

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform based on GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace™ and toxSYN™, that together enable any company with an antibody to develop proprietary best-in-class ADC products under a single license from Synaffix.

The Synaffix platform enables a rapid timeline to clinic due to the established supply chain of technology components. Granted patents covering Synaffix' technology provide end-to-end protection of the manufacturing technology as well as the resulting products through at least 2035. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its existing deals with ADC Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen, Innovent Biologics, ProfoundBio, Kyowa Kirin, Genmab, Macrogenics and Emergence Therapeutics.

Synaffix is backed by a top tier, life science-focused investor syndicate that includes Aravis, BioGeneration Ventures, BOM Capital and M Ventures.

For more information, please visit www.synaffix.com.

About The Synaffix ADC Platform Technology

Synaffix' proprietary ADC technology platform consists of GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace™ and toxSYN™ technologies. Both GlycoConnect™ and HydraSpace™ are clinical-stage technologies that enable best-in-class ADCs with significantly enhanced efficacy and tolerability.

GlycoConnect™ is a conjugation technology that exploits the native antibody glycan for site-specific and stable payload attachment and is tunable to DAR1, DAR2 or DAR4 formats. HydraSpace™ is a compact and highly polar spacer technology that is designed to further enhance therapeutic index, particularly with hydrophobic payloads. toxSYN™ is a linker-payload platform that spans key, validated MOAs for ADC product development, including SYNtecan E™ and SYNeamicin G™, among other linker-payloads.

The combination of these three technologies provides developers with a "one stop" and easy-to-use ADC technology platform, allowing any antibody developer to develop its own proprietary ADC and any ADC developer to expand its pipeline further and increase its competitive position.

