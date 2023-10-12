Synaffix to Launch New ADC Technologies at the World ADC Conference in San Diego

GlycoConnect™ High DAR technology extension enables ADCs with increased loading, while retaining drug substance homogeneity SYN-PNU™ represents a potency-attenuated version of PNU-159,682, the latest addition to the toxSYN™ linker-payload portfolio

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaffix B.V., a Lonza company (SIX:LONN), focused on commercializing its clinical-stage platform technology for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with best-in-class therapeutic index, today announces that its Founder and head of R&D, prof. Floris van Delft, will present data on the launch of two new technologies during a plenary session at the World ADC conference in San Diego, at 8.15 am PDT on Wednesday 18 October 2023.

GlycoConnect™ High DAR Technology

GlycoConnect™ enables any antibody to be converted into a stable conjugated ADC in a non-genetic fashion, by modifying the native antibody glycan using Synaffix's efficient enzymes and metal-free click chemistry approach. The extension of GlycoConnect™ with High DAR Technology enables ADCs with high drug loading (6, 8 and above), while retaining high drug substance homogeneity and therapeutic index.

SYN-PNU™ Linker-Payload

Synaffix's proprietary toxSYN™ linker-payloads provide multiple options to maximize efficacy by matching the best mechanism of action with the tumor biology specific to the ADC target. The newest proprietary linker-payload, "SYN-PNU™" is part of the established and expanding toxSYN™ linker-payload portfolio. SYN-PNU™ represents (based on pre-clinical models) a significantly potency-attenuated and better tolerated version of PNU-159,682, to enable enhanced administered dose levels and competitive therapeutic properties versus ADCs prepared using the original molecule. The reference compound (PNU-159,682) is metabolite of the anthracycline Nemorubicin and represents a highly potent DNA topoisomerase II inhibitor.

Prof. Floris van Delft, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Synaffix, said: "I look forward to presenting the underlying data supporting our new High DAR and SYN-PNU™ technologies at the World ADC conference, announcing the addition of a new and powerful Mode-of-Action (MoA) to our tox-SYN™ linker-payload toolbox and demonstrating how we can achieve higher drug loading on any antibody without departing from our 'engineering free' approach that all our clients love. We are excited by the potential of these new technologies to further enhance the ability of our licensees to discover, develop and commercialize ADCs with best-in-class therapeutic properties."

About Synaffix

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform based on GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace® and toxSYN™, that together enable any company with an antibody to develop proprietary best-in-class ADC products under a single license from Synaffix.

The Synaffix platform enables a rapid timeline to clinic due to the established supply chain of technology components. Granted patents covering Synaffix' technology provide end-to-end protection of the manufacturing technology as well as the resulting products through at least 2039. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its existing deals with ADC Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen (acquired by Lepu Biopharma), Innovent Biologics, ProfoundBio, Kyowa Kirin, Genmab, Macrogenics, Emergence Therapeutics (acquired by Eli Lilly), Amgen, Hummingbird Biosciences, Chong Kun Dang Pharma, Sotio Biotech and ABL Bio.

Synaffix was fully acquired by Lonza in June 2023.

About The Synaffix ADC Platform Technology

Synaffix's proprietary ADC technology platform consists of GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace® and toxSYN™ technologies. These technologies are aimed at enabling best-in-class ADCs from any antibody, with significantly enhanced efficacy and tolerability.

GlycoConnect™ is a clinical-stage conjugation technology that exploits the native antibody glycan for site-specific and stable payload attachment and is tunable to DAR1, DAR2 or DAR4 formats. HydraSpace® is a clinical-stage compact and highly polar spacer technology that is designed to further enhance therapeutic index, particularly with hydrophobic payloads. toxSYN™ is a linker-payload platform that spans key, validated MOAs for ADC product development. This includes potent topoisomerase 1 inhibitor (SYNtecan E™), DNA damaging agents (SYNeamicin D™ and SYNeamicin G™), ⍺-Microtubule (SYNtansine™) and β-Microtubule (SYNstatin E™ and SYNstatin F™) inhibitors as well as several unlaunched proprietary linker-payloads that were generated through the ongoing innovative efforts of the Synaffix R&D team.

The combination of these three technologies provides developers with a "one stop" and easy-to-use ADC technology platform, allowing any antibody developer to develop its own proprietary ADC and any ADC developer to expand its pipeline further and increase its competitive position.

About Lonza

Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene and Capsules & Health Ingredients. Our unparalleled breadth of offerings across divisions enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry. Lonza's ambition is to improve the lives of patients by supporting and enabling our customers on the path to commercialization.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 922 million in Half-Year 2023. Find out more at www.lonza.com

Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

Follow @LonzaGroup on Twitter

SOURCE Synaffix