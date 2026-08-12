Company managed more than 17 million tons of residuals, directing over 80% to beneficial use and avoiding more than 2 million metric tons of CO₂e for its customers.

BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synagro Technologies, Inc., North America's leading provider of sustainable solutions for biosolids, organics and residuals, is pleased to announce the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, titled "REIMAGINING the Architecture of Waste." The report describes how the company's founding vision has grown beyond traditional recycling approaches. Reimagining the architecture of waste is all about rethinking how residuals are managed, valued and reintegrated into nature through innovative circular technologies, strategic partnerships and greater resource efficiencies.

Synagro Celebrates 40 Years of Advancing Innovative Circular Technologies in Its 2025 Sustainability Report. Speed Speed

Last year, Synagro enabled its municipal and farmer customers to avoid more than two million metric tons of CO 2 e by using its services to transform residuals into nutrient-rich fertilizer for beneficial use rather than sending those wastes to a landfill. That's more carbon than is sequestered annually by two million acres of U.S. forests, an area larger than Delaware.

"Over our 40-year history, we have always led with our purpose: to clean water, regenerate soil and have a net positive impact on people and the planet," said Bob Preston, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Synagro. "Last year we grew our business again and invested in new facilities, technologies and partnerships to ensure this growth remains sustainable."

The new report highlights how the company is transitioning from a linear to a circular economy, prioritizing local resources to build resilience, reduce costs and create long-term value for its customers and stakeholders.

"Being sustainable is choosing to do the right things for the right reasons, always," said Kaivan Desai, President and Chief Financial Officer, Synagro. "These choices have led us to strong financial results, accelerated our growth and provided the foundation for a bright future."

Key accomplishments from 2025 include:

17+ million tons of residuals managed annually

+80% of residuals sent to beneficial use

10% decrease in Scope 1 + 2 GHG emissions, since 2023

2+ million metric tons of CO 2 e avoided by transforming residuals into beneficial use

e avoided by transforming residuals into beneficial use Reduced TRIR by +30%, outperforming the industry average

USA TODAY and Baltimore Sun TOP WORKPLACES recognitions

"Sustainability is the cornerstone of value creation at Synagro," said Kip Cleverley, Chief Sustainability Officer, Synagro. "We believe that being a sustainable company is the right thing to do — for the planet, for people and for our long-term success."

This new report marks the fourth year of the company's Sustainable Growth plan, which set the ambition to be the industry leader in sustainability. The Sustainable Growth plan is built upon the three pillars: a Greener World, Passionate People and Transparent Integrity. The 2025 report outlines Synagro's achievements in each respective pillar and includes Synagro's strategies, current actions, goals, case studies and performance metrics for the calendar year ended December 31, 2025.

To learn more about Synagro's Sustainable Growth plan and view their latest report, visit www.synagro.com/sustainability.

About Synagro

Synagro Technologies, Inc. is North America's leading provider of sustainable solutions for biosolids, organics and residuals. We offer a comprehensive suite of environmental services to help ensure water quality, support regenerative agriculture and promote circularity. With the most experienced team in the industry, Synagro leverages innovative technologies to help our customers clean water, increase organics recycling and have a net positive impact on people and the planet. Visit www.synagro.com to learn more.

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SOURCE Synagro Technologies, Inc.