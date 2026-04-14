Company Is Recognized as an Elite Organization for Building a People-First Culture While Growing Sustainably

BALTIMORE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synagro Technologies, Inc., North America's leading provider of sustainable solutions for biosolids, organics and residuals, is proud to announce they have earned the prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award. This award is based on employee feedback and highlights Synagro's commitment to valuing their passionate people.

Synagro Earns Prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate. In Synagro's category of 1,000-2,499 employees, only 219 organizations are recognized in this year's publication. The winners are selected for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement. USA TODAY showcased the winners online and at the National Awards Summit in Las Vegas.

"Across our operations, Synagro's employees have remained a force behind our success," said Bob Preston, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Synagro. "I am extremely proud of Synagro, our unwavering focus on sustainability and our commitment to our customers, our people and the planet."

The top workplace recognition by USA TODAY follows the announcement of Synagro's selection as a 2025 Top Workplaces by The Baltimore Sun.

"At Synagro, people are truly the heart of our operations," said Angela Dicke, Chief Human Resources Officer, Synagro. "As we continue to grow and transform, our employees will continue to serve as stewards to advance and uphold our vision to protect the planet and our communities – both now and in the future."

USA TODAY Top Workplaces award winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition – it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

About Synagro

Synagro Technologies, Inc. is North America's leading provider of sustainable solutions for biosolids, organics and residuals. We offer a comprehensive suite of environmental services to help ensure water quality, support regenerative agriculture and promote circularity. With the most experienced team in the industry, Synagro leverages innovative technologies to help our customers clean water, increase organics recycling and have a net positive impact on people and the planet. Visit synagro.com to learn more.

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About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Synagro Technologies, Inc.