Synagro's Industry Experts to Present During Regulatory Strategies Session



Company Will Host Its Unforgettable Kansas City Evening at Howl at the Moon

BALTIMORE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synagro Technologies, Inc., North America's leading provider of sustainable solutions for biosolids, organics and residuals, is pleased to announce its participation in the Water Environment Federation (WEF) Residuals & Biosolids and Innovations in Treatment Technology Conference (RB/ITT26) in Kansas City, Missouri, May 11-14, 2026, at the Kansas City Convention Center.

Synagro to Highlight Products and Services at WEF Residuals & Biosolids and Innovations in Treatment Technology Conference

"As Synagro celebrates its 40th year in business, we are especially thrilled to be exhibiting at RB/ITT26, and to showcase all of our products and services," said Pam Racey, Chief Commercial Officer, Synagro. "We're also excited to be hosting conference attendees at our Unforgettable Kansas City Evening featuring top-shelf, live entertainment on Tuesday, May 12, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Howl at the Moon – Kansas City!"

Synagro urges conference attendees who may not have already received an invitation to our Unforgettable Kansas City Evening to stop by Booth 812 and pick one up, as space is limited.

Meet Synagro's professionals at Booth 812 to talk with us about the many ways in which Synagro partners with customers to process, manage and recycle biosolids and residuals. From thermal drying to digester cleaning, when it comes to biosolids, our mission is to be the most trusted provider of resource recovery solutions. We help our customers identify their needs and the solutions that are best tailored to address those needs most economically.

Synagro's Industry Experts to Participate in Regulatory Strategies Session and Workshops

Sean Murnan, Senior Process Engineer, Synagro, will present "Dryer Facility Overview: Subsystems and Design Coordination" from 8:50 to 9:15 a.m., on Monday, May 11, 2026, during the "Thermal Drying: State of the Practice, Advancements and Future Applications" workshop (8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.).

Layne Baroldi, Vice President Government Affairs & Technical Services, Synagro, will be a panelist for the "Biosolids Recycling Defense 2.0" session from 10:30 a.m. to at 12:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

About Synagro

Synagro Technologies, Inc. is North America's leading provider of sustainable solutions for biosolids, organics and residuals. We offer a comprehensive suite of environmental services to help ensure water quality, support regenerative agriculture and promote circularity. With the most experienced team in the industry, Synagro leverages innovative technologies to help our customers clean water, increase organics recycling and have a net positive impact on people and the planet. Visit www.synagro.com to learn more.

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SOURCE Synagro Technologies, Inc.