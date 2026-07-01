Synamedia Appoints Dr Tzvi Gerstl as CEO as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth

LONDON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia announced today the appointment of Dr Tzvi Gerstl as Chief Executive Officer. Paul Segre, who has served as CEO for the past six years, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman, where he will continue to provide strategic guidance and support the company's long-term growth agenda.

Dr Tzvi Gerstl, CEO of Synamedia

The appointment marks the next step in Synamedia's evolution following today's divestiture of its Video Network business. With a sharper strategic focus and a streamlined operating model, Synamedia is accelerating its mission to help operators and media companies attract, engage, and monetise audiences through exceptional video experiences.

Gerstl has played a central role in shaping and executing the strategy at the heart of Synamedia's next phase. He has driven significant improvements in innovation, execution, and customer outcomes. Under his leadership, the company has accelerated and established new momentum through customer wins with BFBS, MTN, Mileto, Partner Communications, and YES as well as the launch of GO Shorts and the award-winning Senza Ignite.

"We have spent the last several years transforming Synamedia, strengthening our portfolio and positioning the company around a clear strategy focused on our customers and the future of video," said Paul Segre, Executive Chairman of Synamedia. "With the simplification of our business model and strong momentum across the company, now is the right time to transition leadership to the person best positioned to accelerate our growth.

"Tzvi understands our customers because he spends time with them, our technology because he's helped shape it, and our business because he has been instrumental in its success," continued Segre. "The Board and I are confident there is no better person to lead Synamedia into its next chapter. I look forward to continuing to support Tzvi and the leadership team as Executive Chairman."

"The media industry is navigating profound change as audiences increasingly expect video experiences that are personalised, mobile, and available everywhere," said Gerstl. "At the same time, operators and media companies need to grow audiences, create new revenue streams, and reduce complexity. That is exactly where Synamedia can make a real difference.

"The future of video will be shaped by those who can attract audiences, monetise effectively, and simplify operations. Synamedia brings together streaming, advertising, monetisation, security, and audience engagement to help customers achieve those outcomes. I am proud to lead one of the most talented teams in the industry and excited about the value we can create with our customers and partners as we enter Synamedia's next chapter."

About Synamedia

Synamedia helps the world's leading operators and media companies create, deliver and monetise next-generation video experiences across mobile and big screens. Combining integrated platforms, cloud innovation and trusted operational expertise, Synamedia enables customers to grow audiences, increase engagement and accelerate digital transformation. Synamedia is headquartered in the UK.

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SOURCE Synamedia